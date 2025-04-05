9 Old School Candy Bars You've Probably Forgotten About

People young and old experience excitement about the sugary, sweet flavors of candy. The candy we ate as children, or during impactful periods of our lives, stays with us into adulthood. In fact, nostalgia is a very real, very impactful phenomenon. It's a unifying feeling that connects us to other people. And candy, often the object of our desires as kids, is one of those triggers that sends us back to a specific time and place.

Food has a deep tie to memory — especially candy, since it can trigger your brain to release dopamine. According to candy scientist Tessa Porter, "There's a bit of generational nostalgia happening more [in 2024] than in the past" (via The Seattle Times). But with billions of candy bars produced and consumed each year, it's no wonder that some have fallen to the wayside in the zeitgeist. While some candies are making the rounds again, not all candy bars are getting the retro-resurgence treatment. We're here to explore nine candy bars that you've probably forgotten about.