Is European Chocolate Really Better Than American Chocolate?
European chocolate, particularly from Belgium and Switzerland, is regarded as superior around the world. There are many European chocolate brands beloved for their smooth texture and rich flavor, but is it truly better than American chocolate or is this just cocoa-based snobbery?
The first (and admittedly least delicious) difference is all the regulations involved in making chocolate. European standards actually demand a higher percentage of cocoa than American. The EU requires milk chocolate to have 25% total dry cocoa solids, while the FDA only requires 10% chocolate liquor for milk chocolate. How this difference plays out in the chocolate itself is apparent once you know how to look for it. European chocolate relies heavily on cocoa butter, and cocoa butter melts at pretty much the same temperature as the human body, giving it a quite literal melt-in-your-mouth quality. In America, on the other hand, much of the mass-produced stuff contains additives like vegetable fats, which give it a longer shelf life but also a bit of a waxier feel.
Perhaps the differences in the chocolate-making procedures reflect wider cultural differences that have evolved over many years. In Europe, the tradition of chocolate making seems to center around the chocolate itself whereas in America the aim may have been to create bars that are an affordable and sweet treat.
The American chocolate renaissance
The question of which chocolate is "better" is a difficult one to answer in this day and age. Perhaps it's a question that just comes down to personal preference. While mass-produced American chocolate bars may not be a truly decadent experience like that of a melt-in-your-mouth Swiss truffle, they offer something else: sweetness and affordability. It's important to note that there has been an upsurge of artisan chocolatiers in the United States over the last few years that have really challenged the notion that chocolate from Europe is better. For them, it's less about copying or embodying the European chocolate style, but instead creating something unique —a chocolate that's truly American.
The world is starting to take notice of America's newfound chocolate voice. Artisan chocolate makers are being given their dues in the International Chocolate Awards, ranking among centuries-old European brands in categories such as small batch, single-origin, and flavor. For example, in 2023, Goodnow Farms in Massachusetts swept up an impressive 12 awards.
Though you can get affordable European chocolate at Aldi, a German-owned grocery brand in America, the U.S. is definitely an up-and-comer in the fancier, international chocolate scene. When deciding on whether to go with European or American chocolate, the real question should be: Which chocolate delivers what you're looking for right now? Because, when it comes down to it, all chocolate is good chocolate.