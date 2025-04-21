Is European Chocolate Really Better Than American Chocolate?

European chocolate, particularly from Belgium and Switzerland, is regarded as superior around the world. There are many European chocolate brands beloved for their smooth texture and rich flavor, but is it truly better than American chocolate or is this just cocoa-based snobbery?

The first (and admittedly least delicious) difference is all the regulations involved in making chocolate. European standards actually demand a higher percentage of cocoa than American. The EU requires milk chocolate to have 25% total dry cocoa solids, while the FDA only requires 10% chocolate liquor for milk chocolate. How this difference plays out in the chocolate itself is apparent once you know how to look for it. European chocolate relies heavily on cocoa butter, and cocoa butter melts at pretty much the same temperature as the human body, giving it a quite literal melt-in-your-mouth quality. In America, on the other hand, much of the mass-produced stuff contains additives like vegetable fats, which give it a longer shelf life but also a bit of a waxier feel.

Perhaps the differences in the chocolate-making procedures reflect wider cultural differences that have evolved over many years. In Europe, the tradition of chocolate making seems to center around the chocolate itself whereas in America the aim may have been to create bars that are an affordable and sweet treat.