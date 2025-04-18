You Can Enjoy Homemade Pickles Instantly Using Your Microwave

Love them or hate them, pickles have always been a popular snack. They have a place next to your favorite deli sandwich or burger, but they've also made their way onto pizza, salads, and even pico de gallo — and there are plenty of ways to use leftover pickle juice, too. But for a quick version of your favorite treat, you can actually make them in the microwave in only seven minutes.

Microwaving cucumbers to turn them into pickles isn't the most conventional method; usually, you boil pickling liquid made from ingredients like vinegar and sugar, then soak the cucumbers for up to a few days to get that true pickle flavor and texture. But the microwave method heats the pickling liquid while the cucumbers soak in it, saving you time and effort. You can customize the pickling liquid however you want; add additional seasonings, vegetables, or even hot peppers for more flavor. Once your microwaved pickles are ready to go, they'll last for up to a month in a sealed and refrigerated jar.