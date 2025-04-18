You Can Enjoy Homemade Pickles Instantly Using Your Microwave
Love them or hate them, pickles have always been a popular snack. They have a place next to your favorite deli sandwich or burger, but they've also made their way onto pizza, salads, and even pico de gallo — and there are plenty of ways to use leftover pickle juice, too. But for a quick version of your favorite treat, you can actually make them in the microwave in only seven minutes.
Microwaving cucumbers to turn them into pickles isn't the most conventional method; usually, you boil pickling liquid made from ingredients like vinegar and sugar, then soak the cucumbers for up to a few days to get that true pickle flavor and texture. But the microwave method heats the pickling liquid while the cucumbers soak in it, saving you time and effort. You can customize the pickling liquid however you want; add additional seasonings, vegetables, or even hot peppers for more flavor. Once your microwaved pickles are ready to go, they'll last for up to a month in a sealed and refrigerated jar.
Microwaved pickles are ready in minutes
Make sure you use the right ratio of cucumbers to liquid; this helps infuse the flavor properly. Expect to use about a half cup of liquid for every sliced cucumber. Most microwave pickle recipes call for the cucumber to be sliced rather than cut into spears, suggesting the thinner slices might absorb the liquid better in the timeframe. Microwave the cucumbers in the liquid on high for seven to eight minutes, and keep in mind they will be extremely hot when they're done.
Pickling liquid usually consists of contrasting tangy and sugary ingredients; most commonly, distilled white vinegar is used, but you can swap in apple cider vinegar instead. White sugar can be replaced with maple syrup or honey, depending on how sweet you want your pickles. But other add-ons will give the pickling liquid a unique flavor. Slice some garlic cloves and a sweet onion for a zesty recipe, or add some fresh jalapeños or crushed red pepper flakes to give the dish a kick of heat. Herbs like fresh dill and bay leaves will build brightness in the pickles, while Worcestershire and soy sauce offer savory umami flavor.