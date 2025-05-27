How Much Caffeine Is In A Shot Of Jameson Cold Brew Whiskey?
You're probably aware of Jameson as one of the most well-known Irish whiskeys on the market, notably smooth and extremely affordable. You may also know that a cheeky shot of whiskey in your regular cup of coffee, basically a stripped-down Irish coffee, is a tasty way to give your cup of joe a boozy touch, and it's a very popular, easy coffee cocktail. In fact, this whiskey-coffee combo has reached such a point that Jameson decided to take matters into its own hands and make a cold brew infused whiskey. The result is Jameson Cold Brew, but how much pep does it really give you?
Jameson Cold Brew definitely still has a dosage of caffeine in it — after all, it is still made with coffee beans and not merely a coffee flavoring agent. As a result, a shot of this whiskey comes packed with about 17 milligrams of caffeine, definitely enough to give you some extra charge. Just make sure to keep some water on hand. Just like how coffee can dehydrate you because of its caffeine, the double-whammy of caffeine and alcohol in Jameson Cold Brew will do the same — so be sure to stay hydrated while you're enjoying this whiskey.
How does Jameson Cold Brew stack up to other caffeinated beverages?
The 17 milligrams of caffeine in a single 1.5-ounce shot of Jameson can be averaged out to just over 11 milligrams of caffeine on a per-ounce basis. This will help us better understand how Jameson Cold Brew's caffeine content compares to some other popular caffeinated beverages out there. For example, when comparing espresso to coffee, you'll see that espresso packs a huge punch at over 60 milligrams of caffeine per ounce, while regular brewed coffee sits somewhere between 12 and 16 milligrams per ounce. So your single shot of Jameson Cold Brew isn't quite as caffeinated as regular coffee, but it still holds its own in comparison.
Jameson cold brew is still stronger than some other caffeinated products though. Take Coca Cola for instance. One single 12-ounce can of Coke contains much less caffeine than coffee, clocking in at about 34 milligrams, or just under 3 milligrams per ounce. In comparison, Jameson Cold Brew is much more stimulating on the basis of caffeine. Likewise, black tea tells a similar story, with a regular cup of the stuff giving you between 5 and 7.5 milligrams of caffeine per ounce — much less than either coffee or Jameson Cold Brew. So if you desire a quick energy boost as well as a tasty adult beverage, you could certainly do worse than this whiskey.