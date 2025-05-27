How Much Caffeine Is In A Shot Of Jameson Cold Brew Whiskey?

You're probably aware of Jameson as one of the most well-known Irish whiskeys on the market, notably smooth and extremely affordable. You may also know that a cheeky shot of whiskey in your regular cup of coffee, basically a stripped-down Irish coffee, is a tasty way to give your cup of joe a boozy touch, and it's a very popular, easy coffee cocktail. In fact, this whiskey-coffee combo has reached such a point that Jameson decided to take matters into its own hands and make a cold brew infused whiskey. The result is Jameson Cold Brew, but how much pep does it really give you?

Jameson Cold Brew definitely still has a dosage of caffeine in it — after all, it is still made with coffee beans and not merely a coffee flavoring agent. As a result, a shot of this whiskey comes packed with about 17 milligrams of caffeine, definitely enough to give you some extra charge. Just make sure to keep some water on hand. Just like how coffee can dehydrate you because of its caffeine, the double-whammy of caffeine and alcohol in Jameson Cold Brew will do the same — so be sure to stay hydrated while you're enjoying this whiskey.