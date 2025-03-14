The 6 Irish Whiskeys You Need To Know For St. Patrick's Day

If you've been itching to jump into the world of Irish whiskey, St. Patrick's Day is the time, and we're here to help you on the journey. To start, let's define what makes Irish whiskey unique from similar liqours, such as Scotch: Irish whiskey must be made in either the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland, be matured in wooden barrels (mostly oak) for at least three years, and be bottled at no less than 40% alcohol by volume. It's also often triple distilled, which helps produce its famously smooth drinking experience.

From there, we can break down Irish whiskey into several categories based on the type of grains used, the distilling methods, and whether the final product is blended or not. Pot still whiskey, unique to Ireland, uses both malted and unmalted barley and is distilled in smaller copper pot stills rather than large column stills. If it's produced at a single distillery, it's called single pot still Irish whiskey. Single malt Irish whiskey is produced at a single distillery using only malted barley and is mostly distilled using pot stills. Irish grain whiskey includes malted barley and other grains, such as corn or rye. Finally, there's the best-selling category of blended Irish whiskey, which includes a mixture of the aforementioned styles. Now let's explore some must-know whiskey brands such as Bushmills and Jameson, and others you might not be as familiar with.