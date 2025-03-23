How Black Tea's Caffeine Content Compares To Coffee

We've all heard the expression "Don't talk to me before my coffee" or some variation of it. With the hustle and bustle of daily life, caffeine is viewed by many as a necessity, and for the majority of Americans, coffee is the preferred caffeine delivery system. According to Statista, in 2024, 73% of surveyed American consumers reported drinking coffee every day, and a 2023 survey performed by SleepFoundation.org found that of the 94% of respondents who regularly drink caffeinated beverages, 51% most often drink coffee.

That doesn't mean coffee is the only drink in town with a hefty dose of caffeine, however. Energy drinks, sodas, and certain types of tea pack a caffeinated punch as well, and may be preferable for those who want an energy boost but don't like the taste or sensation of drinking coffee. Of the standard bagged or loose-leaf teas, black tea varieties contain the most caffeine. In fact, an average cup of black tea generally contains anywhere from 47 to 55 milligrams. A cup of coffee, on the other hand, typically contains between 96 and 128 milligrams of the stimulant, while a shot of espresso has more caffeine – as much as 63 milligrams of the stuff in a single ounce.

Put another way, a typical cup of tea has about half as much caffeine as a cup of coffee. In this context, it's perhaps understandable that coffee became the steamy energy booster of choice for most busy Americans. Those seeking out a gentler boost from a drink with hydrating health benefits would be well-served by a hot mug of black tea, however.