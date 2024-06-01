How Much Caffeine Is In A Can Of Coke Vs A Cup Of Coffee?

Coca-Cola loyalists tend to reach for a can of this classic soda for one of two reasons: Those vivacious bubbles and addictively spicy-sweet flavor, or that enthralling energy rush that only caffeine can provide. The caffeine content of a can of Coke varies depending on its size and flavor, but a regular 12-ounce option has about 34 milligrams of the stimulant. For reference, there is typically 140 milligrams or more in a coffee of the same size, but on average the number hovers around 95 milligrams.

So surprisingly, a can of Coke doesn't have nearly as much caffeine as a drip brew does, although it likely does pack in much more sugar depending on how you take your coffee. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says consuming roughly 400 milligrams of caffeine a day is safe for healthy adults, so whether you're on team coffee or Coke, both are safe to consume entirely in one sitting.