13 Ingredients To Add To Chicken Broth For Major Flavor

There is no arguing that chicken broth is the backbone for countless recipes and cuisines around the globe. Chefs often view it as one of the core fundamental building blocks in cooking, providing an intense amount of flavor to a plethora of soups, stews, sauces, and grains. As a professional chef of over 10 years — who has made what seems like a thousand pots of chicken broth throughout my career — I truly believe it's a foundational dish that everyone should master.

Thankfully, chicken broth is pretty easy to conquer in the kitchen. Its umami-rich flavor and golden brown hue are typically provided by the same process: slow-simmering a chicken alongside an array of aromatic ingredients until your kitchen is perfumed with a savory fragrance. However, think of that method as a base on which you can build even more flavor. One simple way to elevate that base is by adding additional ingredients into the mix.

Whenever you're thinking of different ways to incorporate major flavor to your chicken broth, it's smart to think about what salt-forward and umami-boosting ingredients you have on hand. A few dried shiitake mushrooms or a splash of fish sauce could really make a substantial difference in the flavor of your chicken broth. To get things started, use this list as a guide to find ingredients that will give your chicken broth the flavor boost it needs.