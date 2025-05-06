12 Best Scrub Brushes To Clean Every Type Of Kitchen Sink
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When people think "mise en place," their minds often go to cooking — whether that's getting all of the ingredients and tools ready for using an outdoor pizza oven or measuring out your flour, sugar, and the like for a cake before you bake. Alas, mise en place also applies to everyone's least favorite part of cooking: the cleanup process.
Having a thoughtfully constructed arsenal of kitchen cleaning tools, including sponges, dish soap, and a drying space, is important to help expedite the cleaning process and ensure that all of your dishes and surfaces come out food residue-free. A scrub brush is an indispensable tool for cleaning a variety of items, seeing as how its hard bristles easily lift food and ensures everything comes out sparkling clean and ready to dry. You'll be less tempted to leave the dishes in the sink overnight only to deal with them in the morning.
If your current dish brushes are looking a little worse for wear, or you're trying to build out your kitchen sink mise en place, you're in luck. We've assembled a list of the most thoughtfully designed and well-regarded scrub brushes available on Amazon. In order to gather this list, we looked at feedback from real customers and considered each product's functionality, unique selling points, and overall utility to decide if it was worth buying or not.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Scotch-Brite pot pan and dish brush
Scotch-Brite is a trusted name for cleaning tools, sponges, and the like, so it's no surprise that it makes one of the best scrub brushes on the market too. These brushes, sold in a four-pack, feature an ergonomic and thoughtfully designed handle that allows you to easily scrub an array of items, from stainless steel pots and cast iron skillet to the kitchen sink too. There are even antimicrobial fibers in the bristles that prevent it from trapping odors (which can happen all too often with scrub brushes).
One of the more unique features about this tool is the bristles on the edge. When you want to clean out the nooks and crannies of a pan (like a Bundt pan with tons of edges), just tilt the scrub brush and work away. This brand is very well-known for its high-quality kitchen tools, so you can rest assured that these scrub brushes are built to last and are a good investment.
Purchase the Scotch-Brite pot pan and dish brush (pack of four) on Amazon for $13.96
OXO Good Grips dish brush
OXO is a name you can trust when it comes to kitchen tools, and this scrub brush is no different. The plastic-handled brush is affordable and features nylon bristles, which work to scrub away food and grime from a variety of surfaces. The handle on this one is easy to grip, and its shape makes it conducive for cleaning most pans — regardless of their material. It's also easy to store your brush, seeing as how there is a handy hole to hang it up so that it can dry.
Folks who have reviewed this product appreciate its design and its durability. They report that the bristles bend just enough to allow the brush to sweep and clean an array of surfaces with ease. Depending on the amount that you use this brush, it can last several months, if not years, making it a great buy for folks who like to max out the utility of their cleaning tools.
Purchase the OXO Good Grips dish brush on Amazon for $7.99
Trazon dish brush set
Anyone who knows scrub brushes knows that there's no one-size-fits-all policy. Not all pans and surfaces can be scrubbed with steel wool, while not all scrub brushes can do the same job. If variety is the spice of your life — or you just want to be prepared for whatever stuck-on grime and pans are in your future — you may want to check out this set from Trazon. It includes four different brushes: a standard scrub brush, bottle brush, round brush, and one that looks a little like what you would clean a toilet with. The standard dish brush has bristles on the edge to easily clean tight spaces and pans, while the bristle texture on these brushes is just firm enough to scrub effectively, but also bends enough to get into those nooks and crannies.
This would be a great starter set to purchase, especially if you're looking to build out your sink and kitchen cleaning arsenal. The brushes are safe to use on a variety of surfaces, including porcelain, plastic, and metal, and are priced affordably considering their size and overall durability.
Purchase the Trazon dish brush set on Amazon for $27.59
Scotch-Brite advanced soap control dish brush scrubber
Having a great scrub brush is the first step to a great kitchen mise en place. But you also need to pair it with a decent dish soap to help cut through grime and clean your sink, dishes, and cutlery effectively. This Scotch-Brite dish wand helps you pair your favorite detergent with a scrub brush and eliminates the need to squirt dish soap onto your dishes. Simply fill the translucent cavity with your dish soap of choice, and when you need to release a little onto your brush, just push the button on the handle and scrub away to your heart's content. The bristles also contain an antimicrobial shield, which prevents bacterial odors from building up.
This would be a great investment for someone who doesn't want to constantly pour more and more dish soap into their sink while simultaneously brushing their dishes. It simplifies the kitchen cleanup process, and you can even buy replacement bristles and clean them in your dishwasher. You can even buy scour pads instead of the brushes; many of the Scotch-Brite heads are compatible with this handle. And, when you consider that you can buy dish soap in bulk and refill the brush as needed — rather than having to buy a ton of small dish soap containers — you may even find that it will pay for itself.
Purchase the Scotch-Brite advanced soap control dish brush scrubber on Amazon for $6.47
Hoto electric spin scrubber
Scrubbing dishes, especially after a long night of cooking or holiday gathering, can be taxing on your hands and your joints. Luckily, this Hoto electric spin scrubber is here to help you out. It comes with nine interchangeable heads, which can be used on everything from countertops and sinks to range hoods and dishes galore. The handle is fully submersible and operated by a single button. You can easily toggle it between normal speed (220 RPM) or high power (300 RPM) to fit your needs. The battery inside of this electric scrubber is long-lasting; it can hold a charge for almost two hours at the normal speed or an hour and a half at high speed. And when you're ready to re-charge, simply attach the charging cable to it.
The multiple head options on this scrubber maximize its utility, especially for cleaning sinks. You can use the pointed brush to get in all of the corners of the faucet, or use the small flat brush to clean up around the drain and corners of the sink. This handheld scrubber is powerful, easy to use, and worth looking at — even if it means spending a couple bucks more than you would on a cheap plastic scrub brush.
Purchase the Hoto electric spin scrubber on Amazon for $99.99
Joseph Joseph edge dish brush with integrated sink rest
Your scrub brush won't do you any good if you can't find it. This Joseph Joseph scrub brush features a built-in perch, allowing you to nest it on your counter in between cleaning. The perch is also coated with a nonstick surface, meaning that you won't have to worry about it slipping off the edge. This brush comes in three colors: green, gray, and sage.
Since the dish can hang and dry, you won't have to worry about cleaning up the puddles of water left over on your countertop. Folks who have purchased this item remark that it has a great build quality and is well-designed, especially for cleaning deep items like wine glasses, mugs, and the like. It also has a hard plastic scraper on it, which can be used before you add your items to the dishwasher or if you need to chisel food off a cast iron pan. Overall, people who have purchased it via Amazon are very satisfied with its performance, suggesting it would be a worthwhile addition to any home kitchen.
Purchase the Joseph Joseph edge dish brush with integrated sink rest on Amazon for $9.99
Zuvo plastic long handled scrub brush with suction cup
While a scrub brush with a little shelf to hang it on is nice, it may not be conducive for every kitchen (or every sink). These suction cup-bottomed scrub brushes give the other options on a list a run for their money. This colorful three-pack of dish brushes isn't just affordable, but it's also useful for almost any kitchen user. When you're finished with your brush, simply stick it wherever is most convenient for you — whether that's on the bottom or side of the sink or on the countertop.
Reviewers report that the bristles on this brush are sturdy and durable and that the ergonomic handle makes them easy to use. They're also dishwasher-safe, which means all you need to do when they look a little gunky is pop them in with the rest of your dishes, shut the door, and walk away. While they may not be the most long-lasting dish brushes on this list, their affordable price makes them a great value for anyone looking to keep their kitchen clean after cooking.
Purchase the Zuvo plastic long handled scrub brush with suction cup on Amazon for $9.15
Full Circle Clean Reach bottle brush with replaceable bristle brush head
One of the worst things about dish brushes is that the head always goes before the handle does. After a couple of months of use — and some particularly dirty pans — you may notice the brush is starting to wear out, thus leaving you with only one choice: Throw the entire thing in the trash. But, this Full Circle Clean Reach bottle brush is a little different. You can easily switch out the head of the brush, which allows you to cut back on waste. The bamboo and plastic handle is nice and comfortable to hold, yet another design perk that makes it worth adding to your cart.
This head currently comes in one shape — though that one shape can be used for many different items. It's useful for cleaning bottles, mugs, and narrow-necked items, and it can also make your sink drain and the food catcher look as good as new. Amazon customers who have purchased it remark that it's a great value for the money and that it keeps its bristles over the course of several months. The wood handle is also uncommon among dish brushes and makes it a refined, sophisticated addition to any kitchen.
Purchase the Full Circle Clean Reach bottle brush with replaceable bristle brush head on Amazon for $14.31
Holikme 6-pack dish brush set
Having every possible brush you could ever need in your kitchen tool arsenal is preparedness at its finest — which is where this six-pack of dish brushes from Holikme comes in. Each pack comes with three different narrow bottle brushes, a palm scrubber, and two different long-handled brushes. The handle is made with bamboo, making it a beautiful, and functional, addition to any kitchen. The numerous bottle brushes come in handy, as they are small enough to navigate the pesky corners of your kitchen sink, as well as clean narrow-necked water bottles, coffee carafes, and uniquely shaped kitchenware. You can even use them to clean your reusable straws!
This set comes in three different colors — yellow, dark gray, and white — which makes it easier to color-coordinate them with the other items around your sink. Don't let their low price fool you either; just because they're cheap, doesn't mean their build is too. Amazon customers who have purchased them note that they are still made with high-quality materials and are worth a buy.
Purchase the Holikme 6-pack dish brush set on Amazon for $9.95
Lodge SCRBRSH scrub brush
If you are not only the proud owner of a cast iron skillet but understand the unique benefit of cooking with a cast iron skillet, then you certainly know it is crucial to clean and season the pan properly. One of the worst ways to clean cast iron is with steel wool, as it can destroy the coating. Instead, you'll want to pick up one of these handy Lodge scrub brushes instead. The bristles are just firm enough to make quick work of stuck-on grime, while also not being too hard that they scratch the surface of your pan and negate all the seasoning you put on it.
Folks who have purchased this brush often remark that it, along with a little bit of water, is all that they need to keep their cast iron in tip-top shape. Though, it's important to note that it can be used for more than just cast iron; you can use it on metal, plastic, or porcelain sinks too.
Purchase the Lodge SCRBRSH scrub brush on Amazon for $9.50
Dovety electric spin scrubber
If you hate having tons of brushes and cleaning tools laying around, you may be after more of a one-size-fits-all solution. Enter: the Dovety electric spin scrubber. This brush comes with two cleaning speeds, 300 RPM and 500 RPM, which is faster than any electric model on this list. It also has a retractable handle which can be set between 14 and 53.5 inches. So, while you could just use it to clean your dishes and sink, you could also use it to scrub floors and get into all of the nooks and crannies of your house — all without having to bend down and kneel on the floor to do so.
Each purchase comes with eight interchangeable heads, and the machine can hold a charge for up to 90 minutes of cleaning. While it's not waterproof, meaning that you don't want to submerge it into your sink as you're doing dishes, it still is relatively lightweight and easy to clean in and around your sink with. This would be a great investment for someone who doesn't like feeling sore after scrubbing dishes, cleaning floors, and getting the soap scum out of the shower (read: everyone). However, it is more expensive than some of the cheap, plastic brushes on this list, so it may not be the best budget-friendly buy on this list.
Purchase the Dovety electric spin scrubber on Amazon for $38.78
Trazon dish brush set of 5 with holder
There's no reason to buy a multi-pack of dish brushes, only to lose them moments later. This Trazon dish brush set prevents that from happening. Once you're finished using one (or several) of the four dish brushes, simply return them to their holder, bristle side up, so that they can dry. You'll know where they are at all times, and can stow them in a convenient spot that's easy to grab from as you're doing dishes. This set comes in several different color options so you can easily find one to match your kitchen.
This set comes with a long-handled dish brush, dish scrub brush, bottle scrubber brush, straw brush, and the holder. The dish brush even has a scraper edge to help you lift off food residue from your pans with ease. This set was clearly designed with different surfaces in mind, as you can use it to clean non-stick pans, cast iron, stoneware, and more. The unique shape of the brushes will also allow you to easily clean the bottom and sides of your sink, no matter what material it's made with. It's a sound and relatively affordable investment that every home cook can appreciate.
Purchase the Trazon dish brush set of 5 with holder on Amazon from $21.99
Methodology
In order to create this list of the best scrub brushes for sinks, dishes, and more, we looked at a variety of factors including design, functionality, and overall durability. We consulted Amazon reviews first and foremost, seeing as how it's important to get a representative sample of people that actually use these products on a daily basis. We looked for common threads about these three factors, and also considered the overall design and uniqueness of each scrub brush.
It was important for us to include an array of different types of scrub brushes, including different head shapes, manual and electric brushes, and sets and singular brushes. All of the items that made this list offer something unique and valuable to their user, making them good additions for any home cook.