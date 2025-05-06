12 Best Scrub Brushes To Clean Every Type Of Kitchen Sink

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When people think "mise en place," their minds often go to cooking — whether that's getting all of the ingredients and tools ready for using an outdoor pizza oven or measuring out your flour, sugar, and the like for a cake before you bake. Alas, mise en place also applies to everyone's least favorite part of cooking: the cleanup process.

Having a thoughtfully constructed arsenal of kitchen cleaning tools, including sponges, dish soap, and a drying space, is important to help expedite the cleaning process and ensure that all of your dishes and surfaces come out food residue-free. A scrub brush is an indispensable tool for cleaning a variety of items, seeing as how its hard bristles easily lift food and ensures everything comes out sparkling clean and ready to dry. You'll be less tempted to leave the dishes in the sink overnight only to deal with them in the morning.

If your current dish brushes are looking a little worse for wear, or you're trying to build out your kitchen sink mise en place, you're in luck. We've assembled a list of the most thoughtfully designed and well-regarded scrub brushes available on Amazon. In order to gather this list, we looked at feedback from real customers and considered each product's functionality, unique selling points, and overall utility to decide if it was worth buying or not.

