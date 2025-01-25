Pasta Water Takes Your Soup To The Next Level

For thicker flavorful soup, pour in a little pasta water. Particularly if you're already making a pasta-forward dish like Italian wedding, minestrone, chicken noodle, or orzo soup, take advantage of the savory, thick liquid. You can even cook the pasta in the soup itself, to give broth a boost. Laden with salt and starch, leftover pasta water works as a wonderful thickening agent for stews and sauces. To avoid food waste, and to flavor food in a pinch, keep the multi-purpose ingredient stored in your fridge.

If you're short on pasta water, there are plenty of other ways to add weight and richness to your soups or stews. A simple slice of bread added to your pot can thicken soup in a snap; so can blended beans or instant mashed potatoes. Of course, you can also thicken soup with a creamy substance like cream, yogurt, or coconut milk, and there's always the classic cornstarch slurry — a mixture of cornstarch and water that can thicken soups, stews, pasta sauces, and gravy with just two ingredients.