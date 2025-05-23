10 Surefire Ways To Open A Stuck Jar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A hard-to-open jar can be frustrating in the kitchen, especially when you're hungry. It can feel impossible to get a jar open when it's just not budging despite your best efforts, and it's not a good idea to strain yourself too hard and risk injury. Our strength levels can vary depending on our physical condition, and they can also fluctuate over time. Conditions like arthritis can make the job even more daunting. In addition, some jars are simply sealed incredibly tightly because of the vacuum pressure that builds up when they are hermetically sealed. They can be hard to open even for the fittest among us.

If you can't outsource the job to someone in your household with greater grip strength, hope is not lost. There are quite a few hacks that can help you get the job done. While the methods vary, they all focus on breaking the seal of the jar so you can twist it off with ease. While there are some dedicated tools you can purchase, many of these methods don't involve spending money, or they employ objects people are likely to have in their homes already. So, don't despair over that can of pickles staring at you from the kitchen counter tightly sealed. Take a look around your kitchen, garage, and even the bathroom for some common household items that can help you get the job done. If one method doesn't work, try another until you hear the satisfying pop that signifies a job well done.