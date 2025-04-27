Martha Stewart's Easy Hack Makes Opening Stuck Jars A Breeze
The only thing worse than a jar lid that isn't screwed on properly is a jar lid that's impossible to unscrew. But never fear, because Martha Stewart, the woman who loves to hate the truffle oil fad, has you covered. The co-host of "Yes Chef" revealed in a TikTok video that when a cheeky jar lid won't loosen with the turn of the wrist, she uses rubber bands to do the job. After placing a total of three around the rim of the lid, she gives it a twist, and abracadabra, the jar opens.
Rubber bands are quite handy in the kitchen. Even Prue Leith uses rubber bands to measure out ingredients for her vinaigrette. But why does a rubber band work as a jar opener? It may seem like a great magic trick, but alas, it all comes down to science. The Rubber Alliance Company explains that if you stretch a rubber band it is going to release heat, but then when it contracts it soaks up that energy. This in turn creates the grippy traction and friction needed to unscrew a tightly affixed lid.
Choose your rubber band wisely
When selecting a rubber band for this trick, a thicker width is going to work better. Start with one rubber band and make sure that it covers the circumference of the jar lid. A single rubber band may do the trick for some, but as previously mentioned, Martha Stewart uses three fat rubber bands for triple the grip. That said, you will notice in her video that the bands are not so big and wide that they cover the entire side of the lid they are encompassing. You don't want the rubber band to be touching the sides of the container.
If you want something more permanent so you aren't always rifling through the drawers to find rubber bands that may or may not be there, then you may want to consider purchasing a rubber gripper that is designed specifically for opening these jars. Amazon has a wide selection including a jar opener kit for just $4.49 for Prime members. These silicon grippers can assist you in opening those stubborn bottles and jars. So, the next time that lid on a jar of olives for a bite-sized dirty martini is giving you trouble or the cap of the bottle of tomato sauce won't loosen, let those stretchy rubber bands do the trick.