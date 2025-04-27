Martha Stewart's Easy Hack Makes Opening Stuck Jars A Breeze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The only thing worse than a jar lid that isn't screwed on properly is a jar lid that's impossible to unscrew. But never fear, because Martha Stewart, the woman who loves to hate the truffle oil fad, has you covered. The co-host of "Yes Chef" revealed in a TikTok video that when a cheeky jar lid won't loosen with the turn of the wrist, she uses rubber bands to do the job. After placing a total of three around the rim of the lid, she gives it a twist, and abracadabra, the jar opens.

Rubber bands are quite handy in the kitchen. Even Prue Leith uses rubber bands to measure out ingredients for her vinaigrette. But why does a rubber band work as a jar opener? It may seem like a great magic trick, but alas, it all comes down to science. The Rubber Alliance Company explains that if you stretch a rubber band it is going to release heat, but then when it contracts it soaks up that energy. This in turn creates the grippy traction and friction needed to unscrew a tightly affixed lid.