12 Things You Didn't Know Your Kitchen Shears Could Do

The most uncommon way to utilize kitchen shears is to cut through your pizza. Yes, it's time to retire the pizza cutters, giant knives, and other techniques you've been leaning on. The problem with using knives and pizza cutters is that they tend to drag the ingredients with them. You've likely experienced the aggravation of taking a pizza out of the oven, letting it cool, then attempting to cut it into eight perfect slices. If the pizza itself is still too warm, or if there's an extreme amount of goo to it, you're likely going to end up with a bit of a mess. Cheese is pulled onto other slices, the crust is holding out, and the cut is anything but clean.

Once your pie has cooled to a handleable temperature, you can simply snip through your layers of deliciousness with kitchen shears. According to Food & Wine, the tradition of using scissors on pizza isn't just for ease. It actually comes from pizzerias, where the chefs would ask patrons how big of a slice they want. Scissors make cutting the perfect piece easier. So, next time you're gearing up to make the perfect homemade margherita pizza, get your shears ready and slice the pieces to order. Pro tip: Kitchen shears also work wonders on other cheesy items for this reason — think grilled cheese and quesadillas.