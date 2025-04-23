Why Straight-Sided Mason Jars Are The Safest Choice For Freezing

Freezers are a miracle when it comes to kitchen appliances. They are one of the best ways to preserve a food's nutrients and flavors so you can enjoy it later. But in order to retain the integrity of food, it's important to choose the right vessel to freeze it in. Plastic containers, freezer bags, and even glass jars give you plenty of options, and everyone has their favorite choice for the job. But if your container of choice is a glass one, particularly a Mason jar, only one type is a smart option when it comes to freezing food safely, and it comes down to the shape of the jar itself.

Mason jars, which are also known as canning jars, were invented by John Landis Mason in the 1850s as a way to improve the home canning process. They come in a wide variety of sizes and can be used for many different purposes, from organizing items in your utensil drawer to storing food in the freezer. But the main thing that differentiates Mason jars from one another — and determines if they are freezer-safe — is their shape, which is either straight or shouldered. Straight-sided jars are as straightforward as they sound, with the side of the jar following a straight line from rim to bottom, and these are the ones you'll want to use for freezer storage. Shoulder jars, the ones you want to avoid using in the freezer, have a neck that drops down from the opening, then extends out in a rounded shape before continuing down to the base.