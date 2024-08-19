The Best Way To Store Open Canned Foods In Your Fridge

Whether you're storing open cans of fruit or soup in the fridge, you should always aim to create a seal around the container's opening. This can be easily achieved by pressing plastic wrap or foil over the top of the can and securing it snugly in place, sans gaps, with a rubber band. There are also convenient kitchen accessories like reusable silicone can covers designed specifically for this purpose. Creating a physical barrier between the can's contents and the air inside the fridge will help preserve food's quality for longer, resulting in better-tasting dishes when you finally finish it. Additionally, an airtight seal helps prevent bacteria from contaminating the leftovers.

Still, there are limits to how long you should store leftover canned food inside its original packaging, even when refrigerated. According to the USDA, canned goods high in acidity, such as tomatoes and pineapple, can be kept in a can for five to seven days. On the other hand, low-acid canned foods like meat, fish, and beans should only be stored in open cans for three to four days.

Of course, just because you can store an open can of food in the fridge doesn't mean you should. For maximum freshness and flavor, the USDA recommends transferring leftovers to a plastic or glass container with a completely airtight seal, which should then be eaten within four days. While it's not necessarily as quick or simple (and results in extra dishes), this method is always reliable.

