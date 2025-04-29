Don't Toss Out That Old Coffee Can! Use It To Make Ice Cream Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your ice cream maker can accomplish more than simply churning out ice cream, like making sorbets or even cold dips. What's more impressive is that an old coffee container can accomplish what an ice cream maker can.

If you have old coffee cans, you can use them to churn out fresh ice cream faster than many ice cream machines. Sure, there's a bit of a workout involved as you have to roll the coffee can on the floor for about 20 minutes to get the cream, milk, and sugar mixture to the right consistency and temperature. However, you also get the satisfaction of opening up the old coffee can you were probably going to toss and enjoying fresh homemade ice cream from it, not to mention you can use this method to make literally any flavor of ice cream that you can find the ingredients for.

The process works best if you have two coffee cans with lids, with one small enough to fit completely inside another with at least a finger's worth of space between the two cans. Thus, consider using a 3-pound coffee can paired with a smaller 1-pound or 10-ounce can. The ingredients for the ice cream go into the small can, which is then sealed with duct tape and placed in the large can. Fill the large can with ice and ice cream salt before sealing it. Also known as rock salt, this is a special type of salt used to make homemade ice cream and helps lower the freezing point of ice. There are several ways to make ice cream without an ice cream machine, so you can also substitute the coffee cans with Ziploc bags to make homemade ice cream.