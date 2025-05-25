Why Martha Stewart Thinks This Staple Kitchen Appliance Is Worth Every Penny

There are tons of ways to save money when furnishing your home kitchen, from scoring useful kitchen tools from second-hand stores to buying the best products at discount supermarket chain Aldi, but there are certain appliances that are well-worth a splurge. In an interview with Frederic Magazine, television personality and seasoned cook Martha Stewart suggests the wisest course of action is to save up money to purchase the best oven you can afford.

In her interview, Stewart goes on to say that "having a really, really good oven is so essential to being successful in the kitchen." In addition to a good knife and a reliable refrigerator, we couldn't agree more. Every home cook needs a reliable oven because, while fire pits are fun, they don't quite say dinner party. Joking aside, a good oven guarantees important qualities such as precise temperature control, even heating, faster cooking times, and overall versatility. Many techniques and recipes are possible in a proper oven, from baking a cake and roasting whole chickens to using the broiler for restaurant-style pizza.