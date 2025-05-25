Why Martha Stewart Thinks This Staple Kitchen Appliance Is Worth Every Penny
There are tons of ways to save money when furnishing your home kitchen, from scoring useful kitchen tools from second-hand stores to buying the best products at discount supermarket chain Aldi, but there are certain appliances that are well-worth a splurge. In an interview with Frederic Magazine, television personality and seasoned cook Martha Stewart suggests the wisest course of action is to save up money to purchase the best oven you can afford.
In her interview, Stewart goes on to say that "having a really, really good oven is so essential to being successful in the kitchen." In addition to a good knife and a reliable refrigerator, we couldn't agree more. Every home cook needs a reliable oven because, while fire pits are fun, they don't quite say dinner party. Joking aside, a good oven guarantees important qualities such as precise temperature control, even heating, faster cooking times, and overall versatility. Many techniques and recipes are possible in a proper oven, from baking a cake and roasting whole chickens to using the broiler for restaurant-style pizza.
Safety is number one
More than any other factor, dishing out the big bucks for a quality oven is crucial for safety. Temperature control features and even heat distribution ensure the food you're preparing for yourself, family, and friends is well-cooked, which helps prevent foodborne illnesses. Other safety features, such as automatic shut-offs, child locks, and cool-touch glass doors, are valuable additions that can prevent burns and even fires, protecting your loved ones and pets against dangerous accidents.
There's a lot to consider when buying a new oven, such as the difference between convection and conventional or choosing from the absolute best electric ovens on the market. Just remember this is an investment in you and your family's future, an appliance you might use at least once every day for the rest of your life. It's better to play it safe and take Martha Stewart's advice and be ready to put your money where your mouth is.