17 Useful Kitchen Tools You'll Always Find At Second-Hand Stores

A debate has been raging for decades (or most likely, for centuries, even if the internet has no record of it) about whether to keep lots of kitchen gadgets on hand or to go the minimalist route. There are arguments for both, of course. Minimalism leads to a streamlined and tidy space while having a large collection of useful kitchen tools means you can make a wider variety of dishes.

Unfortunately, kitchen tools do tend as a category to lend themselves to fads. There are a number of kitchen tools that were popular years ago but no one uses them anymore, after all. Then there's the fact that they incontestably take up space, and in small kitchens, that's just not worth it. However, any home chef worth their salt does need a few important things, and there's no reason to buy them for full price when you could get them second-hand.

It's not a crime to purchase new kitchen tools, of course, but it's worth checking your local thrift store to see if you can get something more affordable first. That way, you can avoid buying cheap air fryers, for instance, and can get nicely seasoned cast iron pans for a fraction of the price. As for waffle makers? No one ever needs to buy those new; most thrift store merchandise is 50 percent waffle irons, seriously. So, which other kitchen tools should you buy second-hand? Take a look.