Convection Vs Regular Baking: The Difference Explained

If your kitchen has a convection oven that you have no idea how to use, you are not alone. All too often, the convection setting remains untouched because we have no idea how to use it or what it even means. Most home convection ovens have the option to turn the convection setting on and off, making it easy for cooks to avoid convection cooking and stick to the regular baking oven. But it's time to conquer our kitchen fears and learn what the convection oven is all about and how you can use it to your advantage.

Convection ovens are less common kitchen appliances than conventional baking ovens. While the two types of oven may seem similar at first glance, the fan mechanism in the convection oven distributes the heat throughout for a completely different way of cooking. If you've been nervous about trying convection cooking, now is the time to try it out for fast and even cooking. It's a great way to make crispy and tender food in less time than ever.