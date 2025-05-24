Don't Throw Away Those Naked Corn Cobs — Use Them For This Instead

According to Feeding America, an organization committed to combating food waste and hunger in the United States, nearly 92 billion pounds of food is thrown away each year, which adds up to nearly 145 billion meals and over $473 billion worth of food. Between the climate crisis and rising grocery costs, doing our part to tackle food waste is imperative and can help both our planet and our wallets. However, it's not all doom and gloom in the room! This issue presents an opportunity to get creative with repurposing what would have otherwise been tossed out as food scraps, making the most out of your produce purchases.

From turning tomato skins into crispy chips to transforming broccoli leaves into a satisfying snack, there are many innovative ways to turn "waste" into a wow-worthy culinary creation. Better believe the leftover cob from the summertime staple corn on the cob is no exception. If you usually toss out the leftover cobs after feasting on the juicy kernels, hold that thought, because you're holding on to a flavorful foundation to create a delectable, versatile stock worthy of the status of "liquid gold."

To make corn stock, simply place the leftover cobs in a pot with water, a pinch of salt, and optional aromatics like onion, garlic, or a bay leaf. Got leftover onion peels, garlic skins, and any other veggie scraps that can infuse the stock with their flair? Toss them into the stock pot for added flavor. Simmer the mixture gently for about one hour to allow the concentrated flavors to permeate the stock and strain. What you'll get is a subtly sweet, golden broth with the essence of fresh corn — a perfect base for summer soups, risottos, chowders, and more!