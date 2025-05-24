Don't Throw Away Those Naked Corn Cobs — Use Them For This Instead
According to Feeding America, an organization committed to combating food waste and hunger in the United States, nearly 92 billion pounds of food is thrown away each year, which adds up to nearly 145 billion meals and over $473 billion worth of food. Between the climate crisis and rising grocery costs, doing our part to tackle food waste is imperative and can help both our planet and our wallets. However, it's not all doom and gloom in the room! This issue presents an opportunity to get creative with repurposing what would have otherwise been tossed out as food scraps, making the most out of your produce purchases.
From turning tomato skins into crispy chips to transforming broccoli leaves into a satisfying snack, there are many innovative ways to turn "waste" into a wow-worthy culinary creation. Better believe the leftover cob from the summertime staple corn on the cob is no exception. If you usually toss out the leftover cobs after feasting on the juicy kernels, hold that thought, because you're holding on to a flavorful foundation to create a delectable, versatile stock worthy of the status of "liquid gold."
To make corn stock, simply place the leftover cobs in a pot with water, a pinch of salt, and optional aromatics like onion, garlic, or a bay leaf. Got leftover onion peels, garlic skins, and any other veggie scraps that can infuse the stock with their flair? Toss them into the stock pot for added flavor. Simmer the mixture gently for about one hour to allow the concentrated flavors to permeate the stock and strain. What you'll get is a subtly sweet, golden broth with the essence of fresh corn — a perfect base for summer soups, risottos, chowders, and more!
Creative ways to use corn stock
Now that you've put your bare corn cobs to good use by preparing a batch of corn stock that screams summer, you're set up to create vibrant dishes that are full of flavor. This fragrant broth serves as a foundation for meals that celebrate both creativity and sustainable dining with every serving.
Keep things simple with a creamy, hearty, sweet corn and potato soup or corn chowder using the corn stock as your broth. Add a luxurious layer of dairy-free cheesiness and a healthy dose of vitamin B12 by thickening your soup with nutritional yeast. If you enjoy the smoky undertones of charred corn, consider stirring a dash of liquid smoke into the mix and garnishing the dish with a sprinkle of smoked paprika. Would you rather cool down with something cold and refreshing on a hot summer afternoon instead? Whip up a quick and easy sweet corn gazpacho that is guaranteed to please.
For a substantial entree, you can't go wrong with a summer vegetable risotto where the corn stock can shine in a beautifully balanced, sweet, and savory dish starring other veggies in season. Ramen lovers may want to swap their ramen broth with corn stock instead, which, when paired with the umami notes of miso paste, can create a rich, complex corn-miso broth for a sensational lunch or dinner.
With each dish, corn stock presents nuanced ways to make the most of every cob and serves as a reminder that what's often discarded can be the start of something tasty, nourishing, and new. With the countless culinary possibilities, may you never see corn cobs as scraps again!