Make Crispy Tomato Chips With Your Leftover Skins For An Easy Snack

Got a recipe that calls for peeled tomatoes? Are you left with a bunch of tomato peels lying around? Save the skins and don't toss them out! Instead, avoid food waste by transforming the skins into crispy, flavorful chips that make for a uniquely satisfying and sustainable snack. With this simple hack, you can be a part of the solution to combat food waste while treating your tastebuds and body with a healthy, crispy snack.

Pat the tomato skins dry with a clean dish cloth to remove any residual moisture, as this step will allow them to crisp up better when being roasted into a chip. Toss the dried skins with your favorite unique spices and seasonings to curate your desired blend, and gently coat in olive oil (or any oil of your choice). Roast the seasoned tomato skins briefly at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10-12 minutes until crisp, while keeping a close eye to prevent the delicate skins from burning. Once done and cooled, sprinkle on sea salt and chili flakes for a desirable kick and snack away! Tomato chips can also be cooked in the microwave by placing the oiled and seasoned peels between two layers of parchment paper and heating on high for three minutes.