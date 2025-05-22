14 Chocolate Cocktail Garnishes Your Sweet Drinks Deserve

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While you may be familiar with some simple ways to garnish your cocktails, like adding a lemon twist, mint leaf, or spear of cocktail olives, dessert cocktail garnishes may be a little more foreign — particularly those that involve chocolate. Chocolate has a very heavy and dominant flavor. If used incorrectly, it can turn a well-balanced drink into a sugarfest, or completely obliterate the nuanced flavor profiles of the spirits and/or the other ingredients you add to the drink — you know, the ones you worked so hard to build. Yet, chocolate also has a ton of potential as a cocktail garnish, as it can invite nutty, complex, and complementary flavors into a whole host of sweet cocktails, from chocolate martinis to mudslides. Oh, and chocolate garnishes look pretty darn cool, too.

In order to get some inspiration for how to garnish sweet cocktails with chocolate, we consulted two experts: Bridget Albert, host of the "Served Up" podcast and senior director of external communications at Southern Glazer's, and Lisa Sawyer Derman, founder and CEO of Five Springs Infused Bourbon. Not only did they share tips for making and assembling the garnishes, but also how to best pair them with sweet cocktails.