The Crucial Cocktail Tip That Gives Espresso Martinis A Perfectly Frothy Top
One of the signature characteristics of an espresso martini is its effortlessly creamy top. To achieve that perfect frothy head, we sat down for an exclusive chat with the team at Muddling Memories for some tips. These mixologists are experts in crafting luxurious cocktails like the espresso martini, which is a great pairing for the brand's latest collab with Magnum ice cream. According to the team, getting the best foam for this drink starts with understanding where the cream comes from in the first place. "What makes an espresso martini frothy is the crema from freshly brewed espresso and the vigorous shaking of the cocktail," they said.
Crema is the layer of froth that appears on top of a freshly pulled espresso shot. The bubbles form due to the high pressure between the water and coffee grounds as it infuses. The crucial cocktail tip the Muddling Memories team swears by to maximize this froth is to stick with fresh ingredients. "To maximize the froth, use fresh espresso," they said.
The second step to success is giving your all to your recipe. "A strong shake for 15–20 seconds is key to whipping in enough air," they said. For a strong and consistent head of foam, they also recommended experimenting with adding more sugar to your drink. This not only stabilizes the foam, but adds an extra punch of sweetness to cut through all that smooth, silky liquid.
Enhance your foam with additional ingredients
For those who can't get enough of this delicious froth, the team at Muddling Memories says there is a way to amp up an espresso martini's frothy top. It starts with adding an unconventional ingredient to the shaker that's common in other creamy cocktails. You guessed it: egg whites. "Egg whites add body and help create a thick, lasting foam. To use them, add about half an egg white per drink, shake the ingredients without ice first (a dry shake) to emulsify, then shake again with ice to chill."
For espresso martini enjoyers who don't consume eggs, the team suggests adding 2-3 drops of a cocktail foam into your shaker, such as Ms. Better's Miraculous Foamer or Fee Brothers Fee Foam. Still, this tip might not be for everyone. "Unlike fresh egg whites or espresso crema, commercial foams may lack the richness, texture, or natural mouthfeel that come from real ingredients," they said. For skeptics, another ingredient for the foamiest cocktails is aquafaba, the liquid from a can of chickpeas. (And if you like these non-traditional options, try adding bourbon to your espresso martinis to make them better next.)
While these elements can enhance the froth in an espresso martini, Muddling Memories says sticking to a classic espresso martini recipe is always best. "Fresh espresso and a strong shake are still the most essential elements," they said. To begin perfecting your espresso martini foam with these tips, start by making this winter woods espresso martini recipe.