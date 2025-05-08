The Crucial Cocktail Tip That Gives Espresso Martinis A Perfectly Frothy Top

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the signature characteristics of an espresso martini is its effortlessly creamy top. To achieve that perfect frothy head, we sat down for an exclusive chat with the team at Muddling Memories for some tips. These mixologists are experts in crafting luxurious cocktails like the espresso martini, which is a great pairing for the brand's latest collab with Magnum ice cream. According to the team, getting the best foam for this drink starts with understanding where the cream comes from in the first place. "What makes an espresso martini frothy is the crema from freshly brewed espresso and the vigorous shaking of the cocktail," they said.

Crema is the layer of froth that appears on top of a freshly pulled espresso shot. The bubbles form due to the high pressure between the water and coffee grounds as it infuses. The crucial cocktail tip the Muddling Memories team swears by to maximize this froth is to stick with fresh ingredients. "To maximize the froth, use fresh espresso," they said.

The second step to success is giving your all to your recipe. "A strong shake for 15–20 seconds is key to whipping in enough air," they said. For a strong and consistent head of foam, they also recommended experimenting with adding more sugar to your drink. This not only stabilizes the foam, but adds an extra punch of sweetness to cut through all that smooth, silky liquid.