Your Favorite Bourbon Cocktail Could Use A Boost From Chocolate Bitters

Bitters have been around even longer than the word "cocktail," the term for mixed drinks that originated in the early 1800s. A cocktail initially referred to a libation that included bitters among its ingredients, but it wasn't until the cocktail revival of the early 2000s that we saw an explosion of new bitters flavors, including chocolate bitters. Chocolate bitters are typically made using bitter cocoa nibs and a variety of spices. While you may be scratching your head as to what cocktails work with chocolate bitters, if you're someone who enjoys bourbon-based drinks like a Manhattan or old fashioned, you're in luck.

Chocolate bitters aren't going to turn your favorite cocktail into a sweet dessert drink. If you ever mistook baking chocolate in your parent's pantry for a candy bar, you'll know that chocolate on its own can be very bitter indeed. Chocolate bitters add an earthy nuttiness and a touch of bitterness with a cocoa finish to a cocktail. A few dashes can give your bourbon-based cocktail a boost, pairing well with aged liquors like bourbon by balancing its sweetness and harmonizing with the flavor notes it carries, like vanilla and caramel.