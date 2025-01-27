One Of The Best Uses For Pine Nuts Isn't Pesto, It's Nut Butter

Pine nuts, also known as pignoli or piñons, are a vibrant part of Mediterranean cuisine. They're a key ingredient in Lebanese kibbeh and traditional Italian pesto recipes, helping to add buttery flavor to both. Pine nuts can range from sweet to slightly bitter, and their signature flavor is truly distinct. You'll be able to tell whether or not a store-bought pesto used them in its recipe or tried to dupe you with some cashews. While pesto and pine nuts have become a bit synonymous with each other, there are actually many other ways to incorporate them into your cooking. Case in point: pine nut butter.

Though peanut butter might be the more famous spread for your toast, a creamy smear of pine nut butter can be considered worthy competition. These little guys can come with a big price tag but making a nut butter can stretch their uses beyond eating them out of the bag. Pine nuts take a long time to cultivate, and this way you'll be getting the most out of the ingredient. For savory uses, consider incorporating pine nut butter into Pad Thai or mix it into hummus. On the sweeter side, think of adding it to homemade granola bars or swirling it into a quick bread. Even dipping apples into it is a good enough reason to whip up this delightful nut butter.