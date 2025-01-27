One Of The Best Uses For Pine Nuts Isn't Pesto, It's Nut Butter
Pine nuts, also known as pignoli or piñons, are a vibrant part of Mediterranean cuisine. They're a key ingredient in Lebanese kibbeh and traditional Italian pesto recipes, helping to add buttery flavor to both. Pine nuts can range from sweet to slightly bitter, and their signature flavor is truly distinct. You'll be able to tell whether or not a store-bought pesto used them in its recipe or tried to dupe you with some cashews. While pesto and pine nuts have become a bit synonymous with each other, there are actually many other ways to incorporate them into your cooking. Case in point: pine nut butter.
Though peanut butter might be the more famous spread for your toast, a creamy smear of pine nut butter can be considered worthy competition. These little guys can come with a big price tag but making a nut butter can stretch their uses beyond eating them out of the bag. Pine nuts take a long time to cultivate, and this way you'll be getting the most out of the ingredient. For savory uses, consider incorporating pine nut butter into Pad Thai or mix it into hummus. On the sweeter side, think of adding it to homemade granola bars or swirling it into a quick bread. Even dipping apples into it is a good enough reason to whip up this delightful nut butter.
Use a food processor to make pine nut butter
To make pine nut butter at home, you'll first want to toast the pine nuts before throwing them in the food processor. The warmth from baking can make them easier to blend. It's important to have a sharp blending device, and food processors outshine blenders when it comes to creating smooth spreads. The former needs liquid while the latter does not. Food processors tend to have more blades with the intention of grinding up tiny ingredients, as blenders are more optimized for liquifying moisture-rich fruits and vegetables. If you find that your pine nut butter looks a little dry, consider streaming in a little bit of oil to hydrate it. From there, you can season to taste.
You'll want your equipment blades to be razor-sharp for this task, but pine nuts tend to be softer than other species of seeds and are sold pre-peeled. If your machine is jamming or acting like a rocket about to launch, then it might be worth investing in some better blades. The Cuisinart Food Processor 14-Cup set a standard in the cooking world for around $250 dollars on Amazon, but the Cuisinart Mini Chopper is only $50 if you only plan on doing smaller jobs.