12 Sweet Ingredients To Add To A Savory Burger

At the South Carolina State Fair, you'll see it all when it comes to burger toppings — from glazed donuts to poutine. But, according to Dustin Hagy, owner and operator of prominent fair vendor DeAnna's Diner, there's one topping that's consistently popular: peanut butter.

"Peanut butter has always been a favorite topping for us because it has a little sweetness in there," Hagy says. "People are usually skeptics until they try it — then, they come back year after year to get it."

So, what about peanut butter that can make a burger sing? As Hagy said, the natural (or unnatural) sweetness of the spread is a playful counterbalance to the savory burger, but it's also not overly saccharine. In other words, it has savory elements that give it some continuity with the burger, itself.

You can use peanut butter straight from the jar (here's some intel on which brands to buy and which ones to avoid), in a crunchy or creamy form, or you can whip up a quick peanut sauce — a concoction that Ben Alexander, head of culinary operations for the James Beard award-nominated, Oklahoma-based McNellie's Restaurant Group, says is a winning combination.