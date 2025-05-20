11 Cliché McDonald's Myths That Need To Go Away Forever

In addition to the joint's famous fries and signature Big Mac burger, McNuggets are among Mickey D's most popular — and scrutinized — menu items. The chicken nuggets are generally well-loved today for their crisp outer layer and tender inside. But over the decades, starting in 2004, the McNuggets have been accused of being made with mechanically separated meat, also known as "pink slime."

One of the many fast food ingredients that should send you running, mechanically separated meat refers to the meat that's been isolated from the bones of the animal it was once attached to, which is achieved by putting the bones through a high-pressure device. Ammonia is then used to kill off any bacteria. While the use of ammonia in very small amounts is considered generally safe when it comes to food processing, it's important to note that the chemical itself can present side effects like wheezing, difficulty swallowing, skin irritation, and more.

It's not completely off base for the public to be wary of McDonald's using this chemically-treated protein. After all, it used to — mechanically separated meat was indeed used in the establishment's nuggets up until 2003. The Golden Arches restaurant has since then said that its entire menu now only uses "carefully deboned chicken breast meat, never Mechanically Separated Poultry." So, the photo of a tub of mysterious-looking pink slime that keeps resurfacing on the internet? Don't believe it when people say it's from behind the scenes of the McNugget making progress. Even McDonald's has said there's no connection.