Sushi made its way across the Pacific Ocean from Japan to California in the early 1900s, appearing more frequently on menus and in Japanese restaurants by the 1960s. With the change in available ingredients — as well as local palates — came new recipes, including the California roll, which has somewhat murky origins. In addition to employing the likable combination of imitation crab, avocado, and cucumber, this roll is wrapped with the rice facing outwards, making the nori less front and center. Then, it's garnished with ingredients like fish roe such as masago or uniquely flavored tobiko, or sometimes sesame seeds. If you are a fan of the iconic California roll, then we suggest also trying out the Boston roll.

It shares many of the same components — avocado and cucumber, with the rice facing the exterior. The main difference is that the imitation crab is swapped for poached or tempura shrimp, lending a new seafood flavor to the mix. Like the California roll, the exterior is rolled with tobiko or masago, covering the exterior with bright red fish roe. It's a similar package to the California, but with a unique East Coast twist.