If You're A Fan Of California Sushi Rolls, There's Another One You Have To Try
Sushi made its way across the Pacific Ocean from Japan to California in the early 1900s, appearing more frequently on menus and in Japanese restaurants by the 1960s. With the change in available ingredients — as well as local palates — came new recipes, including the California roll, which has somewhat murky origins. In addition to employing the likable combination of imitation crab, avocado, and cucumber, this roll is wrapped with the rice facing outwards, making the nori less front and center. Then, it's garnished with ingredients like fish roe such as masago or uniquely flavored tobiko, or sometimes sesame seeds. If you are a fan of the iconic California roll, then we suggest also trying out the Boston roll.
It shares many of the same components — avocado and cucumber, with the rice facing the exterior. The main difference is that the imitation crab is swapped for poached or tempura shrimp, lending a new seafood flavor to the mix. Like the California roll, the exterior is rolled with tobiko or masago, covering the exterior with bright red fish roe. It's a similar package to the California, but with a unique East Coast twist.
The shrimp-stuffed Boston roll offers a similar appeal
Neither of these rolls contains raw seafood, making them cheaper and less intimidating to those who don't want to eat uncooked fish. These are not considered premium rolls, which means you could find them in the grocery store, although the quality may taste different than at a sushi bar. You won't always need to hit up a venerated sushi counter for a sample; even crafting the Boston roll at home is an option. If you're planning on crafting many rolls, boiling a pot of shrimp makes for one of the simplest sushi fillings.
Subsequently, the Boston roll's appeal is similar to the California rolls — it rearranges affordable ingredients into appetizing new forms. The exterior layer of tobiko is especially captivating, adding not only a splash of color, but a pleasant marine saltiness. The roe's crunch is an ideal contrast to the creamy avocado, and crisp cucumber, with the tender shrimp tying it all together. Covered in an optional spicy mayo sauce, it's Americanized sushi at its best.