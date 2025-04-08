Yes, There Is A Proper Way To Dip Sushi In Soy Sauce

There is an art and etiquette to eating sushi like a pro. Throughout the process of consumption, there's plenty to know when it comes to the right and wrong way to enjoy sushi. Whether it's answering how necessary chopsticks actually are, or how to dip the sushi into soy sauce, there's a proper way to execute each step.

The first thing to know is that the commonplace sushi like maki rolls or nigiri (that's the rice and seaweed wrapped kind and the ones topped with fish, respectively) are traditionally meant to be eaten by hand. Going the chopstick route is optional and its own reward, but thankfully, they aren't necessary. Whether consuming sushi by hand or the use of chopsticks, it's almost certain that soy sauce is going to be part of the experience. There are a couple of important points to know here: when it comes to nigiri, make sure that it's dipped into the soy sauce and consumed fish side down. This helps prevent the sauce from making the rice fall apart and allows the fish to be enjoyed first and foremost. Otherwise, make sure to lightly dunk sushi types like maki rolls so the soy sauce can introduce that extra bit of umami without totally overpowering it.