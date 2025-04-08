Yes, There Is A Proper Way To Dip Sushi In Soy Sauce
There is an art and etiquette to eating sushi like a pro. Throughout the process of consumption, there's plenty to know when it comes to the right and wrong way to enjoy sushi. Whether it's answering how necessary chopsticks actually are, or how to dip the sushi into soy sauce, there's a proper way to execute each step.
The first thing to know is that the commonplace sushi like maki rolls or nigiri (that's the rice and seaweed wrapped kind and the ones topped with fish, respectively) are traditionally meant to be eaten by hand. Going the chopstick route is optional and its own reward, but thankfully, they aren't necessary. Whether consuming sushi by hand or the use of chopsticks, it's almost certain that soy sauce is going to be part of the experience. There are a couple of important points to know here: when it comes to nigiri, make sure that it's dipped into the soy sauce and consumed fish side down. This helps prevent the sauce from making the rice fall apart and allows the fish to be enjoyed first and foremost. Otherwise, make sure to lightly dunk sushi types like maki rolls so the soy sauce can introduce that extra bit of umami without totally overpowering it.
Other sushi etiquette to remember and ways to enjoy it
There are other fine points to know when eating sushi like a pro. If given the opportunity with multiple sushi rolls and types, eat in order of the lightest colored sushi and ending with the darkest colored. This way, the oils and fat don't coat the tongue and prevent your tastebuds from perceiving all of the flavors fully. For those wasabi lovers out there, while it's a great compliment for sushi, make sure to only place a small amount on top. Much like soy sauce, wasabi can quickly overwhelm the sushi's flavors. When it comes to the role of sushi ginger (or gari, as it's also known), it's meant as a palate cleanser and should be utilized in between each roll. That way, the flavor profile of each piece of sushi can be experienced entirely and properly.
Of course, sushi is even better when teamed with the right partner, and sake is the perfect choice for pairing. While sake was originally used as a palate cleanser, both sushi and sake have a rich umami profile. When combined, the acid compounds in sake react with those found in seafood in such a way that elevates the overall flavors. If sake isn't the preferred option, a refreshing seaweed salad would help break away from the sushi's carb heavy rice, and finishing with the miso soup would help to settle the food.