Classic Maki Sushi Rolls, Ranked Worst To Best

Sushi is an edible art form that is as old as time itself. Emerging during the Bronze Age in Southeast Asia, fish was pressed and fermented with rice and vinegar as a means of preservation. This made it a reliable source of calories and protein and, thus, crucial to the development of societies in that era. As time passed and people migrated, so did sushi. The practice eventually reached Japan and — as occurs with so many things that touch Japan's shores — sushi, once utilitarian, became a highly elevated craft.

All modern sushi styles — nigiri, sashimi, chirashi, inari, maki — are credited to the Japanese. All are celebrated modes of sushi service with their own set of rules for dining and decorum, but it was makizushi, unbound from overbearing etiquette, that won over the world. Essentially ingredients rolled in seasoned rice and nori seaweed, it is the perfect vehicle for just about anything you can imagine eating.

Makizushi's simplicity also allows for endless interpretations. Uramaki, temaki, and futomaki are just a few expressions in the world of makizushi. You can also find nearly every conceivable protein rolled into rice and seaweed. Even regional variations of maki rolls found half a world away from Japan are commonplace. Nowadays, makizushi truly is synonymous with global cuisine.

It is important to remember makizushi's roots, however. As makizushi's appeal continues to grow, we find it necessary to celebrate its origins as well as modern classics. From the mundane to the insane to the sublime, it can be difficult to discern what maki rolls are worth your time and attention. Let this list be your guide.