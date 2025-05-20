The Pioneer Woman Vs Kent Rollins: Here's How Their Cowboy Casseroles Stack Up

Before strapping on an apron to determine whose cowboy casserole wins out among two viral internet recipes, let's quickly untangle what qualifies as a casserole and what makes up its components. Though the exact origins of the hearty, one-dish meal appear hard to wrangle, the concept of homey, hot dishes that include cans of soup like the King Ranch casserole or become a Thanksgiving staple like the green bean casserole dates back to the 18th century. The cowboy casserole's legacy is thought to date back to the American West's chuckwagon era, when long-haul cowboys needed meals simple enough to cook over a campfire but were also full of sustenance for their grueling days on the frontier.

A casserole variety containing ground beef, cream of mushroom soup, shredded cheese, veggies, and either frozen tater tots or store-bought biscuits saw a resurgence in popularity last year among online foodies. As variations to the canon of cowboy casseroles swelled from a few scattered internet recipes to pages worth of options, the filling, approachable, and affordable casserole continues to capture the interest of online cooks.

Both Kent Rollins and Ree Drummond (aka The Pioneer Woman) tossed their hats into the ring, penning variations of the dish. Published less than three months apart, both creations marry melted cheese, ground beef, corn, onion, and mushroom soup, though subtle differences between their cowboy casseroles set the two Americana-oriented chefs apart. To decide which one we'll save among our recipes moving forward, we whipped up both cowboy casseroles simultaneously to compare them.