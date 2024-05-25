10 Ways To Make Canned Biscuits Taste Like They Were Made From Scratch

Can't spend the time making buttery biscuits from scratch? No worries. With a little love and the following hacks, your canned biscuits will rise to the occasion and satisfy anyone's cravings for the soft, flaky pastries.

While iconic to the American South, biscuits can be traced back to ancient Europe, with early versions appearing in Roman and Egyptian cultures as unleavened bread. These tough little mounds were made simply of flour, salt, and water and resembled something like biscotti. (Baking soda and baking powder didn't come onto the scene until the mid-1800s.) Makes sense then that the word biscuit comes from the Latin word "biscotus," which translates to "twice baked." The recipe and double-baked method didn't give them much flavor, but it did make them durable for long sailing journeys.

Depth of flavor and texture came much later as biscuits started improving — first as Europeans started populating American colonies and gained access to greater supplies of flour, lard, and buttermilk. As baking methods continued to advance in the 19th century, a greater variety of sweet and savory biscuits appeared on dining tables everywhere.

Today, baking up a batch of fluffy Southern biscuits from scratch is a labor of love, but not everyone has the time to perfect them. By focusing on fresh ingredients like savory fillings, sweet spreads, spices, and plenty of butter, you can skip the challenging prep work and still enjoy a delicious semi-homemade treat with canned biscuits.