The Unexpected Difference Between McDonald's Old And New Lemonades

Drinks are undergoing a massive overhaul at McDonald's. Coke at McDonald's tastes different now and the free coffee deal McDonald's had is now gone. Even the straws at McDonald's are changing, and customers are noticing. Now lemonade is the next thing getting changed at McDonald's.

At the start of April 2025, McDonald's announced that a new version of lemonade would be rolling out on a national level. Instead of using Minute Maid Lemonade, McDonald's now has Premium Lemonade. Other than being different in name, this new lemonade tastes more like real, fresh lemonade. This is likely due to the lack of additives like high fructose corn syrup, modified food starch, and Yellow 5, all of which was present in Minute Maid Lemonade. On top of less additives, McDonald's Premium Lemonade is now made with real lemon juice and real cane sugar. Overall, it's a better tasting and better for you drink option than what was previously available.

This change didn't come about suddenly, either. McDonald's initially put out a test run of this new lemonade back in March 2023 at select locations. Even early on, the new drink was well received by many. Praise for the new lemonade quickly hit online forums like Reddit, where people praised its taste and called it better than Minute Maid's Lemonade.