How Old Your Lemons Should Be To Make The Perfect Lemonade

If store-bought lemonade isn't cutting it anymore, homemade is the way to go. You can make it exactly how you like it as long as the lemons are of good quality. Lemons at just the right amount of ripeness make for the perfect lemonade; it's all a matter of knowing when they're ready to be used. Lemons are at peak ripeness anywhere from six to nine months after flowering, depending on the variety.

Because lemons stop ripening once they're picked from the tree, the ones you find at most groceries and supermarkets are typically mature enough to use for lemonade as soon as you buy them. Just make sure that you juice them within a week, or they'll start to go bad. If you refrigerate them, they're good for up to six weeks. You can also store whole lemons in the freezer for up to four months, but this may affect their flavor.

A better way to tell whether or not the lemons you're eyeing will make for a good lemonade is by checking their size, weight, color, or aroma. By spotting fruit that was harvested too soon, you can avoid the bitterness that unripe lemons tend to have.