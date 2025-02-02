How Many Lemons Does It Take To Make Lemonade?

We've all heard that when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, but no one ever tells you exactly how many lemons you're going to need in order to do that. There aren't many drinks that quench your thirst quite like an icy glass of lemonade, and achieving the perfect balance between tart lemons and sweet sugar makes the experience that much greater. But what amount of lemon juice yields the ideal lemonade, and how many lemons do you need to get it?

This question becomes tricky when you consider that lemons can range in sizes, and it's worth remembering that some lemons, like Meyer lemons, are distinct from others. But on the whole, assuming you have average-sized lemons, you will yield about three tablespoons of juice per lemon, or about 1.5 ounces. Assuming your lemonade recipe calls for about a cup to 1.5 cups (8-12 ounces) of freshly-squeezed lemon juice, you'll want to have around eight average lemons to get you to that mark.