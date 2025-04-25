Easily Upgrade Frozen Pizza With A Classic Ingredient You Already Have

Ah, the humble frozen pizza. Americans love this convenient meal, with the frozen pizza industry accounting for $7 billion in sales in 2024. While they offer us ease and convenience, they lack the authentic pizzeria quality we sometimes crave. You might have seen our list of 16 store-bought pizzas, ranked worst to best, but even the top frozen pizzas could use a boost, right? The good news is you don't need any fancy ingredients to turn your next pizza into a gourmet meal. The secret ingredient may already be sitting in your fruit basket.

A small squeeze of fresh lemon or a shaving of lemon zest before serving could be all your pizza needs to add some brightness and depth. It should be after the pizza comes out of the oven, as the fresh lemon flavors could get lost as the pizza cooks. However, the heat from the pizza will help meld the flavors together.

This trick works so well because the acidity cuts right through the heaviness of the cheese and the sweetness of the tomato sauce, while the citrusy flavor brings a certain Mediterranean authenticity that frozen pizzas can lack. Plus, it's an unbelievably cheap trick that will cost you pennies, but make it taste like you're having an expensive gourmet pizza at home. And if you're cooking for one, remember that halving a frozen pizza is the hack for anyone living by themselves — just use half a lemon wedge too.