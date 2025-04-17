16 Unique Ingredients To Use In Pizza Sauce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pizza is one food that is greater than the sum of its parts. Starting with a good pizza crust is essential, and adding cheese on top is a must for most pies, but if you don't have a sauce, you don't have a pizza. The most common pizza sauce is a classic red, which, although it looks a lot alike, is not the same as marinara. Pizza sauce often (but not always) calls for uncooked tomatoes and has a thicker, more spreadable consistency, thanks to a higher proportion of tomato paste. Besides the tomatoes, a good homemade pizza sauce also contains seasonings like basil, parsley, and red pepper flakes.

As someone who has worked professionally in a pizzeria and has a Rolodex of homemade pizza sauce recipes on stand-by, I can vouch for the fact that pizza sauce is a vehicle for flavor. And, if you're only sticking to the basic pizza sauce formula, you're missing out on tons of opportunity to add complexity, flavor, and deliciousness to your pie. I've created a list of some of the most unique and tasty sauce additions worth trying in order to offer some inspiration for your next homemade red pizza sauce.