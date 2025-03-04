Avoid Storing These 12 Foods In The Fridge

Your refrigerator might seem like the best place to keep food fresh, but keeping some items there can be one of the biggest storage mistakes that are ruining your food. While refrigeration helps prevent spoilage for many items, others can suffer from cold temperatures, leading to changes in texture, flavor, or even nutritional value. In some cases, chilling certain foods can make them spoil faster, defeating the purpose of refrigeration altogether.

Take tomatoes, for example — storing them in the fridge turns their once-juicy flesh mealy and dulls their natural sweetness. Potatoes, on the other hand, undergo a chemical reaction in the cold, turning their starch into sugar, which affects their taste and cooking properties. Even everyday pantry staples like honey and olive oil can be negatively impacted, crystallizing or solidifying in ways that make them harder to use.

Understanding which foods thrive at room temperature can help you maintain their quality and avoid unnecessary waste. Whether it's fresh produce, dry goods, or cooking essentials, keeping certain items out of the fridge ensures they stay at their best for longer. Here are some common foods you should think twice about refrigerating — and the reasons why they're better off stored elsewhere.