Avoid Storing These 12 Foods In The Fridge
Your refrigerator might seem like the best place to keep food fresh, but keeping some items there can be one of the biggest storage mistakes that are ruining your food. While refrigeration helps prevent spoilage for many items, others can suffer from cold temperatures, leading to changes in texture, flavor, or even nutritional value. In some cases, chilling certain foods can make them spoil faster, defeating the purpose of refrigeration altogether.
Take tomatoes, for example — storing them in the fridge turns their once-juicy flesh mealy and dulls their natural sweetness. Potatoes, on the other hand, undergo a chemical reaction in the cold, turning their starch into sugar, which affects their taste and cooking properties. Even everyday pantry staples like honey and olive oil can be negatively impacted, crystallizing or solidifying in ways that make them harder to use.
Understanding which foods thrive at room temperature can help you maintain their quality and avoid unnecessary waste. Whether it's fresh produce, dry goods, or cooking essentials, keeping certain items out of the fridge ensures they stay at their best for longer. Here are some common foods you should think twice about refrigerating — and the reasons why they're better off stored elsewhere.
Tomatoes
It might seem logical to keep tomatoes in the fridge to extend their shelf life, but refrigeration does more harm than good. The cold temperature slows down the activity of enzymes responsible for producing the volatile compounds that give tomatoes their signature aroma and rich flavor. Unfortunately, this process is irreversible. Even after tomatoes return to room temperature, their taste remains dull and flat.
Texture is another major issue. The cold breaks down the cell walls inside the fruit, making the flesh grainy and mealy instead of smooth and juicy. This is especially noticeable in fresh, ripe tomatoes that are meant to be eaten raw in salads or sandwiches.
To keep tomatoes at their best, store them at room temperature, ideally in a single layer away from direct sunlight. If they're already ripe and you need to slow down the ripening process, a cooler spot in the kitchen is a better choice than the refrigerator.
Potatoes
Keeping these starchy vegetables in the refrigerator may seem like a smart way to keep them fresh, but this is actually one of the worst places in your kitchen to store potatoes. When exposed to low temperatures, the starch inside potatoes starts converting into sugar at an accelerated rate. This not only changes the flavor — giving them an odd, excessive sweetness — but also affects how they cook. Fried potatoes, for instance, may brown too quickly due to the higher sugar content, potentially leading to an unpleasant burnt taste.
Refrigeration also alters the texture of potatoes. The cold can break down the cell structure, causing them to develop a gritty or grainy consistency. When cooked, these potatoes may feel softer in some areas while remaining firm in others, resulting in an inconsistent texture. Over time, refrigeration can even lead to moisture loss, causing potatoes to shrivel and become rubbery.
Instead of keeping them in the fridge, potatoes should be stored in a cool, dark, and well-ventilated area, such as a pantry or cellar. Ideal storage temperatures range between 45 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit, which helps maintain their natural starch composition and prevents sprouting. Keeping potatoes at room temperature for too long, however, can cause them to sprout or turn green, so it's best to buy only as many as you'll use within a few weeks.
Onions
Storing whole onions in the refrigerator might seem like a good idea, but the cold, humid environment can cause more harm than good. Onions naturally absorb moisture, and, when exposed to the fridge's damp conditions, they can become soft, mushy, and more prone to mold growth. The excess moisture also accelerates sprouting, which shortens their shelf life. To keep onions fresh, store them in a cool and well-ventilated area without much light, such as a pantry or cellar. Ideal storage temperatures range between 40 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit, which helps prevent premature spoilage. Onions should also be stored in breathable containers, like mesh bags or open baskets, to allow air circulation. Avoid plastic bags, as they trap moisture and speed up decay.
Another key tip: Keep onions away from potatoes. When stored together, both release moisture and gases that can cause each other to spoil faster. Keeping them separate ensures a longer shelf life for both.
Once an onion is peeled or cut, refrigeration becomes necessary to prevent bacterial growth. Peeled onions should be kept in an airtight container and used within two weeks, while sliced or chopped onions should be consumed within seven to 10 days. For long-term storage, onions can be frozen, though freezing affects their texture, making them best suited for cooked dishes. By storing whole onions properly, you can prevent them from becoming mushy or moldy, ensuring they stay fresh and flavorful for longer.
Garlic
You shouldn't store keep garlic bulbs in the refrigerator because the cold, humid environment causes them to sprout faster once removed. These green shoots have a bitter taste that can alter the flavor of your dishes. Additionally, refrigeration can make garlic bulbs rubbery, affecting their texture and usability in cooking.
For the best quality, store whole bulbs in a cool, dry, and well-ventilated space at around 60 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit. A pantry or a mesh bag in a dark cupboard works well. Properly cured garlic stored this way can stay fresh for months. Avoid plastic bags or airtight containers, as they trap moisture and lead to mold or rot.
Another common mistake is storing garlic in oil at room temperature, which creates the perfect conditions for botulism, a dangerous foodborne illness. Commercial garlic-in-oil products contain preservatives to prevent bacterial growth, but homemade versions should always be refrigerated and used quickly.
If you need to store garlic long-term, freezing is a good option. Whole, unpeeled cloves can be frozen and used as needed, or minced garlic can be frozen in small portions with oil for easy cooking. While freezing slightly changes garlic's texture, it retains its flavor and usability in most dishes. By storing garlic correctly, you can prevent premature sprouting, maintain its firm texture, and avoid potential health risks, ensuring it stays a flavorful staple in your kitchen.
Bananas
Storing bananas in the refrigerator might seem like a way to keep them fresh, but cold temperatures disrupt their natural ripening process and cause unappealing changes to their appearance. Bananas originate from tropical climates and are highly sensitive to the cold. When refrigerated, the ripening enzymes slow down, preventing the fruit from developing its natural sweetness and creamy texture.
One of the most noticeable effects of refrigeration is the blackening of the peel. This happens because the cold damages the banana's cell walls, leading to an overproduction of melanin, the pigment responsible for browning. While the fruit inside is still edible, the darkened skin can make it look spoiled, even when it's perfectly fine to eat.
For optimal results, store bananas at room temperature in a dry, well-ventilated area away from direct sunlight. If you want to slow ripening, keep them in a cooler part of your kitchen, such as a pantry or shaded countertop. To speed up ripening, store them in a paper bag with other ethylene-producing fruits like apples. If you have ripe bananas that you aren't ready to eat, freezing is the best option. Peel and store them in an airtight container or bag to use later in smoothies, baking, or as a frozen snack. By avoiding refrigeration, you'll preserve the taste, texture, and ripening process of your bananas, ensuring they stay delicious and visually appealing for longer.
Bread
Storing bread in the refrigerator might seem like a good way to keep it fresh, but it actually accelerates staling, making the bread dry and tough. This happens because the cool environment of the fridge speeds up the re-crystallization of starch molecules within the bread. When bread is baked, its starches gelatinize, giving it a soft texture. As it cools, these starches begin to re-crystallize, leading to staleness. Refrigeration hastens this process, causing the bread to lose moisture and become hard more quickly.
To maintain its freshness, it's best to store bread at room temperature in a cool, dry place, such as a bread box or pantry. This environment helps retain the bread's moisture and texture. For longer-term storage, freezing is an effective method. Freezing slows down the staling process significantly, preserving the bread's quality for up to three to six months. When you're ready to use frozen bread, thaw it at room temperature or toast slices directly from the freezer. This approach prevents the rapid staling associated with refrigeration and maintains the bread's desirable qualities.
In summary, while refrigeration might seem like a solution to prolong bread's freshness, it actually leads to faster staling and a less enjoyable eating experience. Storing bread at room temperature or opting for freezing when necessary are better strategies to keep your bread soft and tasty.
Honey
Storing honey in the refrigerator can lead to crystallization, causing it to become thick and grainy. This natural process occurs when the glucose in honey separates from the water, forming sugar crystals. Cool temperatures accelerate this separation, so refrigerating honey speeds up crystallization. While crystallized honey is safe to eat and maintains its nutritional value, its altered texture can be less desirable for certain uses.
To prevent crystallization, it's best to store honey at room temperature in a tightly sealed container. This keeps moisture out and maintains honey's smooth consistency. If your honey does crystallize, you can easily return it to its liquid state by placing the jar in warm water and stirring until the crystals dissolve. Avoid using boiling water, as excessive heat can degrade the honey's flavor and beneficial properties.
It's important to note that honey's unique composition makes it one of the few foods that doesn't spoil. Its low water content and high acidity create an environment unfavorable for bacteria and microorganisms, giving it an indefinite shelf life when stored properly. Archaeologists have even found edible honey in ancient Egyptian tombs, highlighting its remarkable longevity.
Coffee beans
Storing coffee beans in the refrigerator might seem like a good idea, but it actually harms their flavor and freshness. Coffee is highly absorbent and quickly takes on odors from nearby foods. If stored in the fridge, beans can pick up unwanted smells from items like onions, garlic, or leftovers, which can ruin their natural taste. Moisture is another major issue. The temperature changes inside a fridge create condensation, which can cause beans to lose their aromatic oils and degrade faster. Instead of preserving freshness, refrigeration can actually lead to stale-tasting coffee.
For the best storage, coffee beans should be kept in an airtight, opaque container at room temperature, away from heat, light, and moisture. Many coffee roasters package beans in bags with one-way valves, which release excess carbon dioxide while keeping oxygen out. If your coffee doesn't come in this type of bag, transferring it to a vacuum-sealed container can help extend its shelf life.
While freezing is an option for long-term storage, it must be done properly. Beans should be divided into small, airtight portions, as repeated thawing and refreezing can damage their quality. By avoiding refrigeration and storing beans correctly, you'll preserve their full flavor and aroma, ensuring a better cup of coffee every time.
Olive oil
Storing olive oil in the refrigerator can cause it to solidify and develop a waxy, cloudy texture due to the crystallization of natural fats. While this doesn't affect the oil's quality, it makes it inconvenient to use, as it needs to be brought back to room temperature to return to its liquid state.
The best way to store olive oil is in a cool, dark place like a pantry or cupboard, away from heat sources such as stoves or direct sunlight. Exposure to light, heat, and air accelerates oxidation, which can cause the oil to turn rancid and lose its flavor and nutritional benefits. Using dark glass or stainless steel containers can help protect it from light exposure, while keeping the bottle tightly sealed minimizes air contact.
In very warm climates, refrigeration might be necessary if no cool storage option is available. However, this should be a last resort, as frequent temperature changes can degrade the oil's flavor over time. If refrigerated, allow the oil to warm up naturally before use to restore its consistency and taste. By storing olive oil correctly, you can preserve its freshness, flavor, and health benefits, ensuring it's always ready for cooking and drizzling over your favorite dishes.
Fresh basil
Storing fresh herbs properly is essential to maintain their flavor and longevity. Unlike most herbs, basil is sensitive to cold temperatures and should not be refrigerated. Placing basil in the fridge can cause its leaves to blacken and wilt prematurely. Instead, keep basil at room temperature. If the stems are long enough, place them in a glass of water on the kitchen counter, away from direct sunlight and heat sources. This method not only preserves the herb's vibrant appearance but also adds a pleasant aroma to your kitchen. For basil leaves without long stems, store them loosely in a plastic bag on the counter, allowing some air circulation to prevent moisture buildup, which can lead to spoilage.
In contrast, other fresh herbs like parsley, cilantro, and chives thrive in cooler environments. These herbs can be stored in the refrigerator to maintain their freshness. Before refrigerating, gently rinse and pat them dry to remove any surface moisture. Trim the ends of the stems and place the herbs in a glass of water. Covering them loosely with a plastic bag can help retain humidity, extending their shelf life. Alternatively, wrapping these herbs in a damp paper towel and placing them inside a perforated plastic bag in the fridge can also be effective. Understanding the specific storage needs of each herb ensures they remain fresh and flavorful, enhancing your culinary creations.
Chocolate
Few food debates are as divisive as whether chocolate belongs in the fridge. While some people swear by a chilled chocolate bar, refrigeration can actually ruin its texture and taste. The biggest issue is sugar bloom — a process where moisture from the fridge dissolves sugar on the chocolate's surface. When it dries, the sugar recrystallizes, leaving behind a white, grainy coating. While this doesn't make the chocolate unsafe to eat, it alters the texture and reduces the smooth, velvety mouthfeel chocolate lovers expect.
To keep chocolate at its best, store it in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight, ideally between 60 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit. A pantry or cupboard is perfect. If you live in a hot climate where room temperatures exceed this range, refrigeration may seem like the only option. In that case, wrap the chocolate tightly in an airtight container to protect it from moisture and odor absorption. Before eating, slowly let it return to room temperature to prevent condensation.
So, while chilled chocolate may be refreshing, room-temperature storage preserves its flavor and texture best. The fridge might win in a heatwave, but for everyday storage, the pantry is king.
Citrus fruits
Proper storage of citrus fruits is essential to maintain their juiciness and flavor. While refrigeration can extend the shelf life of these fruits, it may also lead to moisture loss over time, causing them to become less juicy. If you plan to eat your citrus fruits within a week, keeping them on the counter will ensure they stay fresh and juicy. If you'll likely take longer and want to balance longevity and quality, however, it's advisable to store citrus fruits in the refrigerator but allow them to come to room temperature before consumption to enjoy their full flavor and juiciness.
For optimal long-term storage, place citrus fruits in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator, where the environment helps maintain appropriate humidity levels. Keeping the fruits in perforated plastic bags can also aid in reducing moisture loss. It's important to note that while refrigeration slows down the ripening process and helps prevent spoilage, extended storage in cold conditions may still result in some loss of moisture. Therefore, consuming refrigerated citrus fruits within a reasonable time frame ensures the best taste and texture.