What Makes Istanbul's Iconic Wet Burger Unique?

It's debatable who truly invented the wet hamburger in Istanbul, although two restaurants are often attributed to the burger's origins. Kizilkayalar Hamburger, a Turkish street food establishment that's been in business since the 1970s, claims to have invented islak burgers. Today, the restaurant has eight branches, including its original location in Taksim Square, a tourist and leisure hub in the heart of Istanbul. However, another Taksim Square restaurant, Kristal Büfe (in operation since the 1960s), also claims to have invented the wet hamburger (somewhat by accident due to the hastiness with which its saucy burgers were made and slopped together).

While they have existed for decades, islak burgers experienced a rise in popularity in the early 2000s and 2010s. In 2009, Anthony Bourdain ate an islak burger at Kizilkavalar on an episode of "No Reservations." He remarked that the burger was "like a big, spicy slider." More recognition and exposure led to the islak burger becoming a coveted late-night, after-bar food that remains popular today.

Indeed, the saucy but simple wet hamburgers seem to follow Anthony Bourdain's one-hand rule for better burgers — that less is more when it comes to ingredients. If a trip to Istanbul isn't in the cards, try making your own at home and steaming them in a pressure cooker. A helpful tip is to choose a softer bread (such as brioche, potato, or Hawaiian) for your burger buns so that they soften faster when steamed.