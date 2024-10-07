What You Need To Know To Make Expert-Approved Beef Bulgogi At Home

Bulgogi, or Korean barbecued beef, is a staple of Korean food courts and it's very doable to make if you're handy with a grill. As with any quick barbecues, however, you want tender meat, and choosing the right cut might seem tricky.

Chowhound spoke exclusively with David Shim, the Executive Chef of COTE Korean Steakhouse, which is one of many New York City restaurants taking part in this year's City Harvest BID event. According to Shim, your first choice for beef bulgogi should be a nicely marbled ribeye, although you have options: "Ribeye is the usual suspect when it comes to bulgogi because it has a good balance of marbling and flavor. You can also use striploin because they are very similar. I have also made bulgogi with thinly sliced flatiron (which most people do not use) and it was amazing!"

A cut from the cow's ribs, ribeye is perfect for grilling because of how tender it is, and thinly sliced ribeye with Korean BBQ sauce is often considered the standard for bulgogi. Sirloin is slightly leaner but, as Shim explains, otherwise not so different. If you try the flatiron suggestion, which comes from the chuck (the cow's shoulder), that is indeed marbled and tender enough to work well.