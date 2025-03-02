What's The Best Vinegar For Homemade Ketchup?

With so many ketchup brands available, not many people opt to make ketchup at home. What many people don't realize is that ketchup is not only easy to make at home but also a fun endeavor, especially for inexperienced home cooks who want to get more practice under their belt. All you really need is tomatoes, onions, garlic, seasoning of your choice, sweetener of your choice, and vinegar.

Seasoning and sweetening ketchup to your individual liking is easy but choosing a vinegar is where people often get stuck. The solution is simple: Use apple cider vinegar. It adds a slightly sweet yet tangy flavor that mimics store bought ketchup quite well.

Not only does apple cider vinegar bring a unique sweetness to anything it is added to, but it is also easy to find in stores. Plus, it is known for its various health benefits, including potentially reducing cholesterol. These combining factors make it the ideal vinegar for making homemade ketchup.