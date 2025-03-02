What's The Best Vinegar For Homemade Ketchup?
With so many ketchup brands available, not many people opt to make ketchup at home. What many people don't realize is that ketchup is not only easy to make at home but also a fun endeavor, especially for inexperienced home cooks who want to get more practice under their belt. All you really need is tomatoes, onions, garlic, seasoning of your choice, sweetener of your choice, and vinegar.
Seasoning and sweetening ketchup to your individual liking is easy but choosing a vinegar is where people often get stuck. The solution is simple: Use apple cider vinegar. It adds a slightly sweet yet tangy flavor that mimics store bought ketchup quite well.
Not only does apple cider vinegar bring a unique sweetness to anything it is added to, but it is also easy to find in stores. Plus, it is known for its various health benefits, including potentially reducing cholesterol. These combining factors make it the ideal vinegar for making homemade ketchup.
Using apple cider vinegar
There are several types of apple cider vinegar out there but any kind will do for making homemade ketchup. If using unfiltered apple cider vinegar, be sure to strain it first. Otherwise, it will have little particles in it that could be transferred to the ketchup.
The exact amount of apple cider vinegar can vary from recipe to recipe. However, most homemade ketchup recipes call for ¼ cup to ⅓ cup of vinegar. The amount can also be adjusted to affect how much flavor is imparted on the ketchup.
For extra tanginess, try using green tomatoes when making the ketchup. If for some reason you do not have access to apple cider vinegar, there are several great substitutes for apple cider vinegar available. White vinegar is one of the more popular choices.