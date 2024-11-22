The Best Substitutes For Apple Cider Vinegar

If you don't happen to have any rice vinegar handy, don't worry — there are other substitutes for apple cider vinegar that can work in a pinch. While regular white wine vinegar is a little bland compared with apple cider vinegar, it's an effective substitute and won't adversely affect the flavor of the finished product. It does have a slightly higher acid content of 6-7%. If you only have red wine vinegar on hand, that works, too. While the color is darker, the flavor is milder than apple cider vinegar. In baking, substitute it at a 1:1 ratio, but in other cooking, consider adding a bit more (maybe half as much more) red wine vinegar. Don't worry if the color of the finished dish darkens a bit.

Another excellent alternative if you have it is lightly aged sherry vinegar (also delicious in a watermelon gazpacho salad). It's almost the same color as apple cider vinegar and offers a similar sweetness, which balances its higher acid content (about 8%). With the boosted acidity, you may want to cut back how much sherry vinegar you use when swapping, perhaps by a quarter or so. In general, what you want to avoid swapping for apple cider vinegar are highly flavored or reduced vinegars, like balsamic (which is a better substitute for red wine vinegar) or, say, truffle-infused vinegars.

One caveat is that while white rice vinegar is the most common expression for that grain, there are multiple styles of rice vinegar, often found in specialty stores. There, you'll discover red, brown, black, and white versions. As a substitute for apple cider vinegar, the white version is your best bet.