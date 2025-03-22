Why You Should Never Drink Apple Cider Vinegar Straight

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a must-have pantry staple that's useful for cooking, baking, and even mixology. Whether you're using it as a leavening agent in your favorite cake recipe, a source of fruity acidity in a cocktail, or to craft a punchy homemade salad dressing (remember to pay attention to your ratio), there are a million and one ways to use ACV. With that said, there are many bold claims surrounding ACV's health benefits, many of them are not backed by science. While ACV is high in disease-fighting antioxidants and probiotics, and some studies even suggest that it can aid in weight loss, lower cholesterol and blood pressure, and improve skin and hair health – research is surprisingly limited. So, while these nutritional characteristics might be tempting enough to make someone pour a shot of this tangy pantry staple in order to receive its benefits directly, you should never drink ACV straight.

Drinking undiluted ACV can not only irritate your esophagus, leading to painful swallowing, but it can also erode your tooth enamel, which protects the sensitive inner layers of your teeth and helps maintain overall oral health. Enamel erosion can facilitate the development of cavities while dulling the color of your teeth and making you more sensitive to hot and cold temperatures. Long-term consumption of undiluted ACV can exacerbate these issues, necessitating the search for a safer way to enjoy ACV.