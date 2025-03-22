Why You Should Never Drink Apple Cider Vinegar Straight
Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a must-have pantry staple that's useful for cooking, baking, and even mixology. Whether you're using it as a leavening agent in your favorite cake recipe, a source of fruity acidity in a cocktail, or to craft a punchy homemade salad dressing (remember to pay attention to your ratio), there are a million and one ways to use ACV. With that said, there are many bold claims surrounding ACV's health benefits, many of them are not backed by science. While ACV is high in disease-fighting antioxidants and probiotics, and some studies even suggest that it can aid in weight loss, lower cholesterol and blood pressure, and improve skin and hair health – research is surprisingly limited. So, while these nutritional characteristics might be tempting enough to make someone pour a shot of this tangy pantry staple in order to receive its benefits directly, you should never drink ACV straight.
Drinking undiluted ACV can not only irritate your esophagus, leading to painful swallowing, but it can also erode your tooth enamel, which protects the sensitive inner layers of your teeth and helps maintain overall oral health. Enamel erosion can facilitate the development of cavities while dulling the color of your teeth and making you more sensitive to hot and cold temperatures. Long-term consumption of undiluted ACV can exacerbate these issues, necessitating the search for a safer way to enjoy ACV.
How to safely drink apple cider vinegar
Although it's best to avoid drinking apple cider vinegar straight, you can still safely enjoy it mixed into beverages. When you dilute ACV with other liquids, you greatly reduce its concentrated acidity, making it more palatable and digestible. With that in mind, ACV can be a great addition to fruit smoothies, where its zesty, apple-kissed flavor harmonizes with berries, bananas, honey, and other classic smoothie ingredients. You can also use ACV to make a cocktail or mocktail that keeps up with the latest cocktail trends. For a more potent dose of ACV, you can also dilute it with warm, cold, or even sparkling water. To better protect your precious enamel remember to drink any ACV-infused drinks with a straw to prevent direct contact with your teeth.
It's also important to realize that ACV can interact with certain medications including diuretics, laxatives, and insulin. Similarly, if you have kidney disease your kidneys may struggle to process the high levels of acid found in ACV, meanwhile people with already low potassium levels should potentially avoid ACV altogether due to its ability to further reduce potassium levels. As always, make sure to consult with your doctor before adding ACV to your diet.