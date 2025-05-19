Here's How To Add Chocolate To Pasta (It's Not As Odd As You Think)

Chocolate pasta may sound like the crowd-pleasing crossover dish at a children's party, but in reality, Italians have used chocolate in pasta, sauces, and even meat dishes for centuries. The deep, slightly acidic notes of cocoa complement a variety of flavors, and you don't even have to go all the way to Tuscany to try it. Adding chocolate to pasta is quite straightforward, and if you've made fresh pasta at home, there's very little you need to change to give it a chocolate twist. Even if you don't have a pasta machine, a clean work surface, a rolling pin, and a sharp knife are all you need to make pasta. In fact, the technical difference between machine and handmade pasta is that the latter has more texture, allowing sauce to adhere to it better.

The process starts with the usual steps of making pasta dough, with the only difference being that you also include unsweetened cocoa powder in the dry ingredients. The amount of cocoa used can be anywhere from about 15% up to 25% of the total weight of the flour. Remember to sift the cocoa to avoid bitter lumps in the dough and simply follow the usual best practices for making fresh pasta dough, like ensuring it's not too dry or too sticky and resting it long enough.

Chocolate pasta is versatile, and you can use it in an elegant savory dish, with a quick pesto or bolognese, as a lightly sweet playful recipe, or even an all-out dessert. Only if you're going with the last two options should you sweeten the dough with powdered sugar (about 2 tablespoons for about every 2 cups of dry ingredients, but this can be reduced to adjust for a sweeter sauce).