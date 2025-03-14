Next Time You Melt Dark Chocolate, Try Julia Child's Boozy Method

Expect this melted chocolate compound alone to remain as strong as about four shots. Water begins to simmer at about 180 degrees Fahrenheit. It will also, of course, begin losing that temperature the second it's removed from the flame, as this melting method instructs. Alcohol begins to "cook away," or lose its intoxicating potency, at 173 degrees Fahrenheit. So there is a close to zero chance you'll lose any ABV along the way.

Child's boozy chocolate melting factors into her chocolate mousse recipe, which, of course does not use any considerable heat, so it, too, will be a rather spirited dessert. It's also part of her gateau reine de Saba, which was actually one of Julia Child's favorite foods. The rum present in this cake only measures 2 tablespoons, and it's ultimately baked for 25 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. More than half of the alcohol will evaporate under those metrics. So, the small amount of booze to begin with, paired with the reasonable assumption of just how much will disappear in the oven makes it almost impossible that it will get anybody tipsy. But if the threat of any alcohol is a concern, those alternative liquids will be a better bet.