The Delectable Ingredient You Didn't Know Your Bolognese Was Missing

A batch of bolognese is supposed to be an interesting mix of textures and flavors. In every bite you have aromatic onion and garlic, bits of carrots and celery, ground beef and pork, and, of course, tomatoes. It's supposed to taste rich and meaty, sweet, and a little bit tangy, with earthy notes that come from herbs like oregano. When done right, the sauce takes a while to make, simmering for at least three hours in many cases. That gives it enough time to make your whole house smell delicious. It's a comfort meal, especially when you pair your bolognese sauce with pasta and wine like pappardelle ribbons and a solid Barolo red.

While there are many tips for making homemade pasta sauce, the balance of flavors is key. And it turns out that you can balance out an off-kilter bolognese with a few squares of dark chocolate (70 percent cacao or higher). Because the fact is, bolognese doesn't always come out with a perfect blend of hearty, fresh, and savory flavors. Sometimes the sauce can be flat, lackluster, and frankly unsatisfying. Other times, a bolognese hits you like a tart ton of tomatoes with an overly bright flavor that even fresh basil can't calm.

In either instance, it's missing something — a key ingredient to balance out some flavors and bring others to life. In many cases, it needs a little bit of something rich yet slightly bitter for extra depth. And that's where dark chocolate comes in.