11 Tips You Need For Making The Best Fresh Pasta Dough

Making pasta from scratch used to be a necessity and a regular task in the kitchen. Now, dry pasta is readily available in the supermarket and has a shelf life of years. Fresh pasta can also be found in the refrigerated section of the store, and while it carries a higher price tag and a shorter shelf life, it's ready to boil for a convenient meal.

Now, making homemade pasta is a labor of love. An Italian nonna may make a fresh batch of dough every Sunday morning, but many of us only roll up our sleeves to make pasta for special occasions. Others may want to try making dough for the first time but are wary of the process, which can look long and intimidating. It's true that homemade pasta takes time and effort and a little clean up, but it's a rewarding process. There's nothing quite like enjoying the freshest kind of pasta you can taste.

If you'd like to learn more about how to easily make pasta dough, keep reading and follow the basic tips outlined below. You can get started with a few basic ingredients and no special equipment. I've drawn on my own experience as a recipe developer to write this article. My specialty is Italian food, which I learned about through almost a decade and a half of living in Italy. But before that, I learned how to make ravioli as a small child with my grandmother every year before Christmas.