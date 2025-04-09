Where Did The Tradition Of Easter Candy Originate?

One of the passages of spring is walking into the candy aisle at your favorite store and seeing the large selection of pastel-colored marshmallow treats, rainbow-hued jellybeans, and a vast array of eggs and bunnies made from white, dark, and milk chocolates. It's just like Halloween — but in prettier colors! How did this holiday, an important religious celebration for Christians around the world, become one of the four biggest annual occasions for candy purchases? The answer isn't quite clear, but a look at the history of some of the most popular Easter candies and traditions gives us some clues.

To understand why shoppers spent $5.4 billion dollars on Easter candy in 2024, it's important to first understand how Easter became associated with eggs, bunnies, and baskets. You won't find eggs or bunnies in the New Testament but, as symbols of fertility and new life, they hew closely to the themes of the day set aside to celebrate Jesus' resurrection.

The origin of baskets is a little murkier. Some say they are a nod to the Anglo-Saxon goddess of spring and fertility, Eostre, who was depicted holding a woven basket. Others say baskets evolved from the nests left by parents so the Easter bunny could "hide" eggs for their children. They may also be based on the tradition of bringing baskets filled with seedlings to the church where they could be blessed in the hopes of a successful harvest. Regardless of the explanation, once there were baskets to be filled, candy was one way to fill them.