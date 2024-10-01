There's One Grocery Store Butter Brand That'll Always Have A Spot In Our Fridge

It can't be a coincidence that butter is one letter off from better, because it really does elevate every conceivable dish (ok, maybe not salads). In addition to topping your toast, the spread is the secret behind restaurant soups and sauces and the key to achieving the ultimate creaminess and rich flavor. If you've ever wondered why you can't exactly replicate your favorite restaurant dishes at home, it's probably because you aren't using enough butter. It also might have to do with the brand of butter you're using. Not all butter is created equal, and you'd be shocked at how different the best and worst types are.

Chowhound's Kyle Grace Mills went through a grocery gauntlet to definitively rank the best major retail butter brands, and it only served to emphasize how vast the difference between versions of the dairy product can be. Amongst the pool of candidates, one brand rose far above the rest. It's a name that many pro chefs know well: Kerrygold. It's easy to spot by its bold gold packaging, but it's also known as one of the more expensive butter brands, running close to $6 for an 8-ounce stick. The cost is well worth it though, because Kerrygold is far more flavorful than any other brand of butter can offer. The secret is all in the cows.