The McDonald's Dessert Ordering Hack You Need To Know

Having already achieved a reputation as one of America's go-to fast food chains, it makes sense that McDonald's has kept its core offerings generally intact over the years since its establishment. The Golden Arches restaurant may introduce limited edition meals and have a number of discontinued menu items we're not getting back, but overall, many long-standing, well-loved products remain untouched. That's especially the case for the dessert lineup, which isn't quick to make room for other permanent goodies. Leave it to customers to bring variety into the mix themselves by using a dessert ordering hack that pairs two of the joint's sweets.

In a ranking of every McDonald's dessert, the joint's chocolate chip cookies find themselves smack in the middle, while its classic vanilla cone comes out toward the top. The public has found a way to combine the two successful products, resulting in one ultimate Chipwich-like sandwich. It's similar to many of the other McDonald's secret menu items and how they're ordered; all it takes is asking an employee for the two ingredients and putting it together yourself.