The McDonald's Dessert Ordering Hack You Need To Know
Having already achieved a reputation as one of America's go-to fast food chains, it makes sense that McDonald's has kept its core offerings generally intact over the years since its establishment. The Golden Arches restaurant may introduce limited edition meals and have a number of discontinued menu items we're not getting back, but overall, many long-standing, well-loved products remain untouched. That's especially the case for the dessert lineup, which isn't quick to make room for other permanent goodies. Leave it to customers to bring variety into the mix themselves by using a dessert ordering hack that pairs two of the joint's sweets.
In a ranking of every McDonald's dessert, the joint's chocolate chip cookies find themselves smack in the middle, while its classic vanilla cone comes out toward the top. The public has found a way to combine the two successful products, resulting in one ultimate Chipwich-like sandwich. It's similar to many of the other McDonald's secret menu items and how they're ordered; all it takes is asking an employee for the two ingredients and putting it together yourself.
How to make a McDonald's ice cream sandwich
Building a McDonald's ice cream sandwich is one of the most straightforward and uncomplicated hacks there is. Simply order two of the restaurant's chocolate chip cookies as well as a cone of vanilla soft serve. Once you get all the components together, scoop as much of the ice cream as you'd like onto one of the cookies before placing the second cookie atop of it.
For those who want to upgrade the dessert even more, opt out of the plain vanilla ice cream and instead purchase a McFlurry. Between the joint's Oreo McFlurry and M&M McFlurry, you have the choice of adding that extra flavor and a crunchy texture. The only tricky part about this ordering hack is how elusive McDonald's ice cream-based products can be, as its soft serve machine is notoriously known for not working. But other than that, in under a few minutes and for a couple of dollars, you can easily construct yourself one of the chain's most viral do-it-yourself orders.